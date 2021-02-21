Cessna: No. 5 Aggie women's basketball team has real shot at No. 1 seed for NCAA tournament

The Aggies are in position to earn a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. All A&M (19-1) has to do is finish the regular season strong, which has been a problem in recent years. The Aggies have lost the regular-season finale in four of the last six years and three of those times they lost their last two games, including last season when A&M lost to unranked Alabama on Senior Day and lost at top-ranked South Carolina. It became a three-game losing streak when A&M lost to Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference tournament, leaving the Aggies projected to be a No. 5 seed for the NCAA tournament, which was canceled because of COVID-19.