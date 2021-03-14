CESSNA: Longtime umpire, businessman Alfred Macias Jr. leaves lasting legacy on community

Everyone needs a “Big Al” in their life.
Alfred Macias Jr., had a way of easily making friends with his laugh and smile. He had the perfect personality to coach youth and umpire their games. The 49-year-old Macias, who died last week after battling Diabetes, also called high school and collegiate softball games. He became the go-to guy for A&M softball coach Jo Evans when she needed umpires for fall scrimmages or spring practices.
“He was there every time,” Evans said. “I could call him at the last second and he would be there. I really love him and I was so sad because I knew his Diabetes had really taken a toll on him and he wasn’t able to call our games the last year or so. I’m very fond of him and his family. It’s a big loss to our Aggie softball family, because he really was a part of our family. He called so many games, he got to know our kids and we got to know him, it’s a big loss for our community and for me personally. It’s been a family that’s been very good to our program and very kind to me.”
Macias brought joy into many homes, including the Cessna household, because he was owner of Ace Termite and Insect Services. He protected your dwelling from insects and spread good cheer.
My day had a great start when Macias made his quarterly visit. He rooted hard for the Houston Rockets, Houston Astros, Dallas Cowboys and all Aggie teams. We’d talk sports nonstop while he worked. He was unique in that he understood his teams’ shortcomings, but that didn’t deter his passion. He’d rather dwell on the positive, even when I kidded him about how lousy of a season the Cowboys were going to have.
“Yeah, you’re right Rob,” he said. “They probably aren’t going to win, but you never know.”
Our time together would fly, so much that he didn’t want to wait three months. He often would call me on Saturday mornings when I had a radio show, The Front Page, on KZNE.
“Big Al’s on the line,” the producer would say, which brought a smile to my face.
Evans could relate.
“I loved him, I considered him a dear friend,” Evans said. “I met his dad when I first came to College Station and he was umpiring. His brother Frankie would come out and umpire. And Al was my bug guy; he was my exterminator, so he would come four times a year and we’d spend a lot of time talking softball and talking travel.”
I knew Macias loved umpiring softball, especially the Aggie games, but it didn’t surprise me when I learned he was active in his church and spent countless hours mentoring youth. Sadly, he was taken in the prime of his life, but the goodwill he showed thousands, thankfully, will live on.
Thanks, Big Al.