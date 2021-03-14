CESSNA: Longtime umpire, businessman Alfred Macias Jr. leaves lasting legacy on community

Everyone needs a “Big Al” in their life.

Alfred Macias Jr., had a way of easily making friends with his laugh and smile. He had the perfect personality to coach youth and umpire their games. The 49-year-old Macias, who died last week after battling Diabetes, also called high school and collegiate softball games. He became the go-to guy for A&M softball coach Jo Evans when she needed umpires for fall scrimmages or spring practices.

“He was there every time,” Evans said. “I could call him at the last second and he would be there. I really love him and I was so sad because I knew his Diabetes had really taken a toll on him and he wasn’t able to call our games the last year or so. I’m very fond of him and his family. It’s a big loss to our Aggie softball family, because he really was a part of our family. He called so many games, he got to know our kids and we got to know him, it’s a big loss for our community and for me personally. It’s been a family that’s been very good to our program and very kind to me.”

Macias brought joy into many homes, including the Cessna household, because he was owner of Ace Termite and Insect Services. He protected your dwelling from insects and spread good cheer.