Cessna: Kyle Field crowds still making difference despite limited numbers

Florida football coach Dan Mullen has been paying the 12th Man the greatest compliment possible by saying the crowd impacted Texas A&M’s 41-38 victory over the Gators.

“The section behind our bench, I didn’t see an empty seat,” Mullen said. “It was packed, the entire student section. Must have been 50,000 people behind our bench going crazy.”

Mullen was right about the crowd making a difference, but 50,000 was coach speak. The official attendance was less than half that at 24,725. And of that, 10,718 were students. It sounded like more because the fans were passionate and it was an entertaining game. The crowd looked bigger because the student section was more populated and since they were standing, the empty rows didn’t show on television.

“Great atmosphere out there,” Mullen said. “[The] crowd was certainly a factor in the game.”

Mullen immediately put in a plug for Florida to have 90,000 for its home game the following week against LSU, but that became a moot point when Mullen and two dozen of his players tested positive for COVID-19.

Mullen and the Gators are scheduled to return to action Oct. 31 at home against Missouri with an expected crowd similar to the opener against South Carolina, which was 15,120.