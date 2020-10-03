Cessna: Kellen Mond's chance to win over Aggie fanbase is now

Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond is three victories away from becoming the second winningest quarterback in program history. He’s also 21 completions and 444 yards away from the school record in both categories.
And if he doesn’t play well in the next three weeks, he might be history instead of making it.
A highly anticipated season for both Mond and A&M had a shaky start in a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt. The Aggies were a play away from losing to the team picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division. Mond and the offense were big reasons why. He lost a pair of fumbles and missed four or five throws senior quarterbacks making their 35th start shouldn’t. He completed a respectable 60.7% of his passes but averaged only 6.8 yards per pass attempt. His longest pass was 25 yards to running back Ainias Smith, who did more work with his legs than Mond did with his arm.
Many expected Mond, a three-year starter, to challenge for first-team All-SEC honors. Florida’s Kyle Trask showed why he’s the favorite with a 416-yard, six-touchdown effort in a 51-35 victory over Ole Miss that earned him a 201.8 efficiency rating to rank seventh in the country. Mond had a rating of 129.2 to rank 11th in the SEC and 46th overall.
That’s not much different than last year when Mond had a 131.1 rating to rank seventh in the SEC and 70th overall. Quarterback play like that isn’t going to cut it against second-ranked Alabama, third-ranked Florida and 16th-ranked Mississippi State. Mond has to produce or risk being replaced by redshirt freshman Zach Calzada or true freshman Haynes King.
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has been Mond’s biggest supporter since he was named the 2018 starter over Nick Starkel. When questions arose about Mond’s poor play at times last season, Fisher often would deflect it by mentioning a missed block, dropped pass or a receiver running the wrong route. Mond was developing into the big-time quarterback Fisher is known for and the statistics supported it. He completed a career-high 61.3% of his passes for 2,802 yards and 19 touchdowns with only nine interceptions despite working with a so-so offensive line and a running game that had to lean on a true freshman against a schedule that had a quintet of Top 10 teams.
Mond improved but lacked marquee victories. Despite all the records he’s about to have, he doesn’t have enough quality wins to satisfy the fan base. Beating LSU in seven overtimes is it, and he needed an official’s review to change what would have been a game-ending interception he threw. Beating a bad Florida team on the road in 2017 and a solid 13th-ranked Kentucky team at home in overtime as a junior doesn’t tip the scales nor does any victory against Arkansas. And as for that monster game against Clemson in 2018, it was a loss. He’s 3-9 against Associated Press ranked teams.
A&M’s a 17-point underdog at Alabama on Saturday. The Aggies will be an underdog to Florida next week and unless something drastic changes, they’ll be an underdog at Mississippi State on Oct. 17. Could Mond survive a 1-3 start?
Fisher rightfully remains in Mond’s corner and no change is imminent, though for the first time he hinted a change wouldn’t be out of the question and the freshmen are ready if needed.
“You know, you’re always [evaluating],” said Fisher, who added if the offense isn’t moving, a change could be made at quarterback. But he quickly added Mond did some great things against Vanderbilt.
That might have been a stretch, but Fisher, like most coaches, doesn’t like changes. Just look at the much-maligned offensive line. That unit was the biggest reason A&M scored 25 points or less in six of its 10 games against Power Five conference teams last season. Mond was sacked 29 times overall last season and took way too many hits.
There should be more pressure on the line to perform than Mond, who doesn’t stand a chance to have impressive numbers unless he gets better blocking. Despite the offensive line’s inconsistent play, Fisher hasn’t replaced a starter in the last 14 games. Fans aren’t screaming for replacements there, but quarterback is different.
Aggies want their quarterback to be the second coming of Johnny Manziel or Bucky Richardson. That’s unrealistic, but they should be at least in the mold of Jerrod Johnson, Stephen McGee or Ryan Tannehill, who were personable, hard-working quarterbacks who easily identified with fans. Mond has never been a fan favorite, though based on players’ comments, he’s every bit the leader that Johnson, McGee and Tannehill were. By all accounts Mond is a hard-working, well-mannered young man. He just hasn’t done enough on the field.
And he didn’t help himself with some by leading protests for the removal of the statue on campus of former A&M president Lawrence Sullivan Ross, who was a Confederate general. The group of protesters couldn’t have picked a better leader. Mond wants to make a difference, but that does come at a price.
Some fans would rather he spend more time practicing third-and-9 passes instead of worrying about what happened in the 1800s. It’s unfair, but perception is reality. He was in the news before the season starts, then he goes out and has a pedestrian opener. It’s an easy conclusion for critics. His involvement in the protests took away from football. It’s not true, but he left himself open to that criticism. Look at those other Aggie quarterbacks — did you know their political views while they played? Was McGee a Republican or Democrat? Was Johnson conservative or liberal?
Manziel made off-the-field news when he was here, but he won and won big. It always gets back to winning. All Mond has to do is win. It’s something he hasn’t done enough and he’s running out of time.
