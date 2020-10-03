Cessna: Kellen Mond's chance to win over Aggie fanbase is now

Fisher rightfully remains in Mond’s corner and no change is imminent, though for the first time he hinted a change wouldn’t be out of the question and the freshmen are ready if needed.

“You know, you’re always [evaluating],” said Fisher, who added if the offense isn’t moving, a change could be made at quarterback. But he quickly added Mond did some great things against Vanderbilt.

That might have been a stretch, but Fisher, like most coaches, doesn’t like changes. Just look at the much-maligned offensive line. That unit was the biggest reason A&M scored 25 points or less in six of its 10 games against Power Five conference teams last season. Mond was sacked 29 times overall last season and took way too many hits.

There should be more pressure on the line to perform than Mond, who doesn’t stand a chance to have impressive numbers unless he gets better blocking. Despite the offensive line’s inconsistent play, Fisher hasn’t replaced a starter in the last 14 games. Fans aren’t screaming for replacements there, but quarterback is different.