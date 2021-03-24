Cessna: Jordan Nixon leads Texas A&M to Sweet 16 with brilliant performance

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nixon claims her quiet swagger comes from her days growing up in New York City where one of her mentors was former A&M point guard David Edwards, who succumbed to the coronavirus last year. The 48-year-old Edwards was Nixon’s assistant high school coach. An emotional Nixon paid homage to Edwards afterward.

“I can hear him in my head,” Nixon said. “He was one of my biggest fans, and this game is for him.”

Nixon stole the spotlight from Iowa State junior guard Ashley Joens, who scored 33 points coming off a 35-point effort in the first round that was a school record for an NCAA tournament game.

A&M’s defense rose up to deny Joens with time running out in regulation and again in overtime, but Iowa State’s defense parted like the Red Sea for Nixon.

“You’re just trying to keep the ball in front of you, and she’s a really hard kid to keep in front,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “We didn’t do a very good job of it obviously all night, and she made a great play, a great play.”