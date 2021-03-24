Cessna: Jordan Nixon leads Texas A&M to Sweet 16 with brilliant performance

SAN ANTONIO — Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair plans to take his team to see the Alamo on Thursday. It’s a good choice, because he’s taking some heroes with him led by sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon.
For much of Wednesday night against Iowa State, it appeared the Alamo was fitting for another reason. A&M’s chances of reaching the Final Four and winning a national championship were dying one Iowa State 3-pointer at a time.
Iowa State made 16 from long range, but it couldn’t deliver the knockout shot. A&M pulled out an 84-82 overtime victory in the NCAA tournament’s second round with a heroic effort by Nixon. A&M’s main strength is its four savvy senior starters, but Nixon has become the team’s clutch player.
She came up with game-winning shots to beat Arkansas twice during the regular season. She had nine points in the fourth quarter in Monday’s 84-80 victory over Troy in helping A&M avoid becoming the first women’s No. 2 seed to lose in the first round.
All that paled to her 35-point effort against Iowa State, which led almost from start until Nixon drove the lane and banked in a runner at the OT buzzer. She was 16-of-28 shooting with seven assists in 45 minutes. She never left the court.
“That was a championship effort,” Blair said. “Jordan Nixon is a winner.”
Nixon claims her quiet swagger comes from her days growing up in New York City where one of her mentors was former A&M point guard David Edwards, who succumbed to the coronavirus last year. The 48-year-old Edwards was Nixon’s assistant high school coach. An emotional Nixon paid homage to Edwards afterward.
“I can hear him in my head,” Nixon said. “He was one of my biggest fans, and this game is for him.”
Nixon stole the spotlight from Iowa State junior guard Ashley Joens, who scored 33 points coming off a 35-point effort in the first round that was a school record for an NCAA tournament game.
A&M’s defense rose up to deny Joens with time running out in regulation and again in overtime, but Iowa State’s defense parted like the Red Sea for Nixon.
“You’re just trying to keep the ball in front of you, and she’s a really hard kid to keep in front,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “We didn’t do a very good job of it obviously all night, and she made a great play, a great play.”
A&M did a good job getting the ball in Nixon’s hands. Senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson struggled as did senior guard Destiny Pitts, the Southeastern Conference’s sixth woman of the year, and senior wing Kayla Wells. They were a combined 7 of 26 shooting against Iowa State’s junk-style defenses. A&M associate head coach Kelly Bond-White went deep into her playbook to pull out some sets for Nixon, who also had divine inspiration.