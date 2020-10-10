Cessna: Jimbo Fisher praises his quarterback after his biggest victory at Texas A&M

Fisher has typically defended his quarterback and was rewarded with Mond’s best game. Mond also had great support from his teammates Saturday, something that often has been missing in big games.

The offensive line, which was a problem last season as A&M went 8-5, had its best game in two years. The Aggies didn’t allow a sack and averaged 5.4 yards per carry. Wide receiver became a question mark after leading receiver Jhamon Ausbon opted out of the season, but sophomore Caleb Chapman had nine receptions for 151 yards and two scores and redshirt freshman Chase Lane added five receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. They came into the season with a combined one catch for 6 yards.

A&M’s defense allowed 300 yards rushing for a second straight game but came up with the game’s only sack and a turnover that set up the game-winning drive.

“You’ve got to learn how to win these type of games,” Fisher said.

The Aggies did Saturday, and that’s why Fisher was so emotional afterward. He praised the rest of the team while praising Mond during the ESPN postgame show.

“It’s been awesome, man. It’s been awesome,” he said.