Cessna: Jhamon Ausbon's decision to opt-out a head-scratching one

The Texas A&M football team needed Jhamon Ausbon, but the wide receiver needed the Aggies just as much, if not more.

Ausbon announced Sunday he’ll forgo his senior season to prepare for the NFL Draft, a decision that makes about as much sense as everything else that’s happened in 2020.

Ausbon wasn’t just the team’s top veteran wide receiver, he was really the only one. He also was a team captain who the young, talented receivers could lean on. He has the savvy and size at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds to handle a grueling 10-game Southeastern Conference schedule. His absence will be costly. It won’t be measured so much in the game-winning catches or number of catches, but rather is his day-to-day presence. Players with 35 career starts don’t grow on trees.

But it could prove more costly for Ausbon, who walked away from a sweet situation. He already was the go-to receiver, and that was before juniors Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers opted not to return and A&M lost tight ends Baylor Cupp and Blake Smith to season-ending receivers. Ausbon’s targets would have been off the charts this season from quarterback Kellen Mond, who already looked for his roommate in a pinch.

There’s more to Ausbon’s head-scratching decision that will bloody many Aggies’ heads.