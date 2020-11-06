Cessna: How Texas A&M wins Saturday not as important as if it wins, though a little flash wouldn't hurt

Texas A&M is in South Carolina to play the Gamecocks this week, but it’s hard not to think about the state’s other team, the Clemson Tigers. They’ve become one of the sport’s standard bearers by making five straight College Football Playoff appearances, reaching the national championship game four times and winning it twice.

Clemson is 69-5 during that time. Two of those victories came against the Aggies, who more than held their own in two games. A&M would love to play Clemson for a third straight year, because it likely would be in the CFP.

The seventh-ranked Aggies (4-1) are in position to make the CFP after a strong first half of the regular season. A&M is a better team than the last two that played Clemson and has a chance to prove that to the fans in the Palmetto State and the rest of the country by manhandling South Carolina on Saturday. After all, that’s what Clemson has done to its rival in recent years. Clemson has beaten South Carolina six straight times. The last four haven’t been close with the average winning margin 33 points.