Cessna: How Texas A&M wins Saturday not as important as if it wins, though a little flash wouldn't hurt

Texas A&M is in South Carolina to play the Gamecocks this week, but it’s hard not to think about the state’s other team, the Clemson Tigers. They’ve become one of the sport’s standard bearers by making five straight College Football Playoff appearances, reaching the national championship game four times and winning it twice.
Clemson is 69-5 during that time. Two of those victories came against the Aggies, who more than held their own in two games. A&M would love to play Clemson for a third straight year, because it likely would be in the CFP.
The seventh-ranked Aggies (4-1) are in position to make the CFP after a strong first half of the regular season. A&M is a better team than the last two that played Clemson and has a chance to prove that to the fans in the Palmetto State and the rest of the country by manhandling South Carolina on Saturday. After all, that’s what Clemson has done to its rival in recent years. Clemson has beaten South Carolina six straight times. The last four haven’t been close with the average winning margin 33 points.
A&M will happily take a one-point victory Saturday considering the recent past. Two years ago the Aggies were lucky to leave Columbia, South Carolina, with a 26-23 victory. Four years ago the Aggies were clinging to a 14-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter before walking away with a 24-13 victory.
A&M will be in the running for the CFP if it wins five straight games, whether it’s by an average of 3.3 points or 33 points. But if A&M wants to be like Clemson, it’ll need to be more consistent. Clemson gets everyone’s best shot and typically survives. The Aggies know that firsthand. Two years ago, the Tigers were fortunate to get out of Kyle Field with a 28-26 victory. It was their closest game in a 15-0 season. Only one other opponent stayed within a score of Clemson, which won 11 games by at least 27 points that season. That’s what’s expected from a top-ranked team.
A year ago, defending national champion Clemson stopped a two-point conversion for a 21-20 victory over North Carolina, but that didn’t stop the top-ranked Tigers from falling behind Alabama when the polls came out. Three weeks ago, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was questioned about his team’s lack of energy in a 47-21 victory over Syracuse, which was a 45-point underdog.
On a smaller scale, A&M’s expectations have increased as a top 10 team. A&M followed up its 41-38 victory over then fourth-ranked Florida with a solid 28-14 road victory over Mississippi State. It was a good enough effort, but few of those plays against the Bulldogs will make the season highlight reel. Last week’s 42-31 victory over Arkansas was much better, though the winning margin wasn’t. Arkansas scored first, but A&M answered with six straight touchdown drives for a 42-17 lead. That’s what you expect from a top 10 team.
Like it or not, style points matter, especially for A&M which doesn’t control its own destiny. Alabama is leading the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division and is a heavy favorite to win the conference. If A&M wins out, it would have strength of schedule in its favor when compared to Cincinnati and BYU, currently a pair of unbeatens. But the selection process at times gets down to the eye test for the 13 CFP voting members.
Saturday’s eye test matters more because the A&M-South Carolina game will kick off 30 minutes earlier than top-ranked Clemson playing fourth-ranked Notre Dame. That game has added attention because Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be missing his second game after testing positive for COVID-19. The nation will be watching it closely, which means they’ll also get scoring updates and highlights from the A&M-South Carolina game. A&M, a 10-point favorite, is concerned only about winning, but it will be a great chance to also earn style points where they are often a hot topic, at least among Clemson fans.
