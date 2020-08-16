CESSNA: Gary Blair's golf tournament, gala raises money for Special Olympics even through coronavirus

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair is a champion on and off the court.
The coronavirus virus has basically wiped out this year’s local charity golf tournaments, except for Blair’s 17th Annual Charities Celebrity Golf Classic benefiting the Special Olympics on Friday at The Traditions Club. The heat index climbed over 110, but no one complained. They were golfing and doing it for a good cause.
The fun started Thursday night at their annual gala, attended by approximately 450, slightly less than the past as they adhered to COVID-19 restrictions. More than $50,000 was raised in the live auction, an increase from last year. The silent auction raised less because of fewer items and the decision to go live instead of virtual wasn’t made until 10 days before the event. The bottom line is B-CS had a gala and big-time golf tournament in less than 24 hours.
Blair was able to pull it off because, well, he’s Gary Blair. A gala followed by a 14-hour, 55-team tournament in August is tough enough under normal circumstances, but throw in COVID-19 restrictions and it was daunting. Yet, it came off without a major hitch. They momentarily ran out of ice at the golf tournament, but the problem was rectified by the one of many volunteers who can’t say no to helping Blair who knows how to get results.
Blair is most known for winning the national championship in 2011, but he also won a trio of high school state championships at South Oak Cliff along with a pair of national championships as an assistant at Louisiana Tech. Blair also has won 16 conference regular-season or league tournament titles. The Hall of Famer has had one losing season in 35 years as a head collegiate coach. That was 9-19 in 2003-04, his first season at Texas A&M. Even Blair needed a mulligan to turn the Big 12 Conference’s worst program into a national champion. He’s won at every place he’s been because he’s surrounded himself with great, hard-working people.
The same goes for his golf tournament, which has raised more than $1 million since 1992 when it started while he was at Arkansas. Erich Birch, the women’s basketball program’s director of operations, is the golf tournament’s director. Birch works with 12 other committee members who enlist more helpers that’s allowed Blair’s Charities to give $20,000 annually to Region 6 of the Special Olympics, which includes the Brazos Valley. This year’s event also raises money for the Fun For It Playground, which will honor Aggie great John David Crow and wife Carolyn. Phase two, which includes the Carolyn and John David Crow Field with bleachers seating up to 400, is 95% complete and soon will be dedicated. Blair said donations have continued to come in after Friday’s event for the Special Olympians “and we welcome you to contribute and donate to it and the Fun For It Playground and the phase two part for John David Crow.”
Charities have been hurt this year by the pandemic, magnifying what Blair’s bunch was able to accomplish.
“The community, once again goes beyond itself in helping with another well-run cause,” Blair said. “Hopefully, we can be the standard bearer for all the worthwhile charities to still have their events – but health and safety first.”
•
The golfers were just as hot as the temperature with 10- and 11-under-par scores the norm, not the exception. There were no mulligans, but 18-under won the morning round with two teams one shot back. The afternoon winners shot 19-under.
“We’ve got a lot of good golfers in this community,” Blair said.
I’m happy to say, The Eagle ended a drought of no hardware in Blair’s tournament by grabbing third-net honors in the afternoon. We shot 12-under 60. I showed why we had a 7 handicap with many wayward shots, including a bad, bad drive on the par five, fifth hole. As we were getting ready to hit our third shots on the hole, Blair joined us.
“Who hit this in my yard?” he said.
“It was Cease,” The Eagle’s Richard Croome said. “Look what’s on the ball.”
That would be “Teravista Golf Club Media Day 2002.”
I appreciated Gary returning the ball, though I promptly lost it on the next tee shot. Gary played a hole and half with us, and though he had to have been operating on little sleep, he hit a few great shots. Croome had our best shot, which was 3 feet, 1 inch short of a hole-in-one that would have earned him $35,000 credit toward a $59,000 vehicle.
The woman monitoring the hole said her heart started pounding as the ball was on line, only to come up short.
“Club up,” Blair deadpanned when recognizing Croome at the dinner afterward.
The fact we had a tournament to hit good, bad, long or short shots made Friday special. We will run the top four places of both flights in Tuesday’s paper. It seems a couple teams haven’t handed in their scorecards, they’re still looking to pencil in a few more birdies.
Oh, the fun we had.
- Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!