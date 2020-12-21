CESSNA: Final coaches’ poll brings out true feelings about College Football Playoff

If Jimbo Fisher were in charge of the College Football Playoff, he’d be playing Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers for the 11th straight season.
Fisher voted his Aggies third in his final ballot in the coaches’ poll behind Alabama and Clemson with Notre Dame fourth. But instead of playing the Tigers in a CFP semifinal in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, the Aggies will be playing No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2 after being ranked fifth in the final CFP poll.
Fisher lobbied after Saturday’s 34-13 victory over Tennessee for Texas A&M (8-1) to make the CFP. Fisher believed A&M as a one-loss team in the country’s toughest conference deserved to play for the national championship. The CFP 13-member selection committee thought otherwise.
Fisher refused Sunday to say who should have been left out for the Aggies to make the field, but Monday we found out he had Ohio State (6-0) fifth on his ballot. The coaches and the Associated Press had Ohio State ranked third, mirroring the CFP.
The CFP selection committee doesn’t reveal how its members voted, but in the coaches’ poll, 25 of Fisher’s peers thought A&M should be playing in the semifinals. Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt had the Aggies ranked second, maybe showing some bias, not only as a fellow Southeastern Conference coach, but also as Fisher’s defensive coordinator at Florida State in 2013 when the Seminoles won the national title.
Also voting A&M third were Georgia’s Kirby Smart, former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier and Middle Tennessee’s Rick Stockstill. But the majority of coaches had A&M on the outside looking in. Among the 23 voting A&M fifth was LSU’s Ed Orgeron. That was the lowest vote of the seven SEC coaches. A&M did have one of its poorer efforts against LSU, especially on offense in a 20-7 victory. Also voting A&M fifth were Texas’ Tom Herman and Texas Tech’s Matt Wells. The dozen coaches who had A&M sixth included Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly, SMU’s Sonny Dykes, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Tulane’s Willie Fritz who also coached at Sam Houston State. It’s interesting that only four of the coaches voting A&M sixth were from Power Five conferences.
Support Local Journalism
A&M’s lowest vote came from Texas State’s Jake Spavital, who had them seventh. Spavital was A&M’s offensive coordinator under Kevin Sumlin from 2013-15. Some might think that’s sour grapes by Spavital.
The coach’s vote that grabbed national attention was Swinney voting Ohio State 11th. No one else had them lower than sixth. Swinney was outspoken about Ohio State (6-0) playing such a limited number of games.
“I think the games matter,” Swinney said during a Zoom conference Sunday. “The mental and physical toll of a season — there’s nobody out there that would say that somebody who’s played 11 games vs. somebody who’s played six is better physically or something like that because it’s a long season.”
Not that the semifinal matchups need any hype, but the Clemson-Ohio State just became interesting, right down to the handshake after the game.
Swinney, though, was in the minority of only eight coaches thinking the Buckeyes didn’t deserve to play for the national title. Those joining Swinney included a trio of SEC coaches. Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban had them fifth, while Smart had Ohio State sixth. My guess is SEC coaches understand how tough 3-4 extra games are, especially on the road in their league.
•
A&M’s offensive line along with the units of Alabama and Notre Dame were named finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which has been presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding offensive line since 2015.
The winner will be announced after a surprise presentation to the campus of the winner. The past winners were Alabama (2015), Iowa (2016), Notre Dame (2017), Oklahoma (2018) and LSU (2019).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!