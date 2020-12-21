CESSNA: Final coaches’ poll brings out true feelings about College Football Playoff

Also voting A&M third were Georgia’s Kirby Smart, former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier and Middle Tennessee’s Rick Stockstill. But the majority of coaches had A&M on the outside looking in. Among the 23 voting A&M fifth was LSU’s Ed Orgeron. That was the lowest vote of the seven SEC coaches. A&M did have one of its poorer efforts against LSU, especially on offense in a 20-7 victory. Also voting A&M fifth were Texas’ Tom Herman and Texas Tech’s Matt Wells. The dozen coaches who had A&M sixth included Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly, SMU’s Sonny Dykes, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Tulane’s Willie Fritz who also coached at Sam Houston State. It’s interesting that only four of the coaches voting A&M sixth were from Power Five conferences.