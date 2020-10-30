Cessna: Everything lining up Texas A&M's way

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M football team is in position for a special season thanks in large part to a top-heavy Southeastern Conference.
Pandemic-era SEC football appears to be second-ranked Alabama and everybody else. The conference won’t have four teams finish in the Top 10 as it did the last two years. The league might have only one, possibly two. It happens, even in the mighty SEC. About every two decades in fact.
Dennis Franchione-coached Alabama won the SEC West in 2002 and was ranked 13th in the final AP Top 25. Fourth-ranked Georgia was the only other SEC team in the top 15 with Auburn 19th, Florida 22nd and Arkansas 25th.
Franchione parlayed his successful season into a sweet deal from Texas A&M. The Aggies should follow the lead of their former coach and take advantage of this great opportunity. A&M has taken the biggest step, beating Florida for the program’s first victory over a top five team in six years. But now the Aggies have to finish, something they didn’t do in 2016 the last time they had a special season brewing.
A&M started 7-1 and was ranked fourth in the initial College Football Playoff rankings that year. The Aggies had played well in a loss at top-ranked Alabama on the heels of beating ninth-ranked Tennessee in overtime, similar to this year’s split with Alabama and Florida. The 2016 team had a golden path to the CFP with a road trip to Mississippi State followed by home games against Ole Miss, Texas-San Antonio and LSU, the lone ranked opponent of that final four.
But A&M’s golden path quickly disappeared as the Aggies laid an egg against 3-5 Mississippi State and lost to unranked Ole Miss and Rebel freshman quarterback Shea Patterson playing his first game. If that wasn’t bad enough, LSU’s Derrius Guice ran for a school-record 285 yards in an embarrassing 54-39 loss to the 25th-ranked Tigers at Kyle Field.
In 19 days, A&M went from a possible matchup against top-ranked Clemson in the CFP semifinals to shopping for a third-tier bowl trip.
But A&M is much better prepared for this year’s stretch run for many reasons, starting with coach Jimbo Fisher and quarterback Kellen Mond.
Kevin Sumlin was a great recruiter, but he didn’t win big with all that talent. Many Aggie fans in 2016 bemoaned the fact that quarterback Trevor Knight got hurt, which helped derail A&M’s chances for a special season, but he should never have been in College Station. Sumlin ran off Kyle Allen and Kyler Murray, two marquee high school recruits who both started NFL games last week and won. Who runs off two future NFL quarterbacks and still has enough talent left to be considered the nation’s fourth-best team?
It’s probably safe to say Fisher will never run off two future NFL quarterbacks in the same week. He has a better track record of recruiting and developing talent.
Fisher won nine games in his first season at A&M with the talent Sumlin left behind, and he’s continued to stockpile the kind of talent he had at Florida State, where he won a national championship and had four top 10 finishes. He knows what it takes to win, which includes championship play from your quarterback. Fisher hasn’t always gotten that from Mond, but he did the last time the Aggies played at Kyle Field in the 41-38 victory over Florida. Mond was better than Florida’s Kyle Trask, who was considered the better Heisman Trophy candidate entering the game.
Mond will be more talented and experienced than any opposing quarterback left on A&M’s schedule. He has the 10th-best betting odds in this week’s Heisman Trophy race. That’s kind of mind-boggling, because it doesn’t seem that Mond is the 10th-best player in the country, but he could be.
He followed those back-to-back 300-yard passing efforts against Alabama and Florida with a less-than-inspiring effort at Mississippi State. He needs to be his best for A&M to have a chance to run the table. As a top 10 team, the Aggies will get everyone’s best shot, and down year or not, the SEC is still loaded with talent. Every team left on A&M’s schedule is unranked but capable of pulling off an upset.
Heck, A&M almost lost its opener to hapless Vanderbilt when you could argue Mond was outplayed by freshman Ken Seals. If Mond has two or three more performances like he did against Vandy or Mississippi State, the Aggies are going to lose.
Mond clearly needs to be the best quarterback on the field in A&M’s remaining regular season games. If he is, the Aggies should win out and earn their best postseason reward since 2012.
