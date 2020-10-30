Cessna: Everything lining up Texas A&M's way

But A&M’s golden path quickly disappeared as the Aggies laid an egg against 3-5 Mississippi State and lost to unranked Ole Miss and Rebel freshman quarterback Shea Patterson playing his first game. If that wasn’t bad enough, LSU’s Derrius Guice ran for a school-record 285 yards in an embarrassing 54-39 loss to the 25th-ranked Tigers at Kyle Field.

In 19 days, A&M went from a possible matchup against top-ranked Clemson in the CFP semifinals to shopping for a third-tier bowl trip.

But A&M is much better prepared for this year’s stretch run for many reasons, starting with coach Jimbo Fisher and quarterback Kellen Mond.

Kevin Sumlin was a great recruiter, but he didn’t win big with all that talent. Many Aggie fans in 2016 bemoaned the fact that quarterback Trevor Knight got hurt, which helped derail A&M’s chances for a special season, but he should never have been in College Station. Sumlin ran off Kyle Allen and Kyler Murray, two marquee high school recruits who both started NFL games last week and won. Who runs off two future NFL quarterbacks and still has enough talent left to be considered the nation’s fourth-best team?

It’s probably safe to say Fisher will never run off two future NFL quarterbacks in the same week. He has a better track record of recruiting and developing talent.