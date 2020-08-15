CESSNA: College football brings more questions than answers right now

The Texas A&M football team is scheduled to begin fall practice Monday. The key word being scheduled, because no one would be surprised if the Southeastern Conference pulls the plug just as the Aggies are about to hit the Coolidge grass practice fields.
A fall college football season actually happening became a two-touchdown underdog after the Big Ten and Pac-12 Conferences postponed their seasons because of the coronavirus. For some, it’s not if the Big 12 Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and the SEC do the same, but when. It’s hard to get excited to dissect a season that’s been in limbo for 158 days. What’s going to change in the next 41 days? That’s the shadow the Aggies will have hanging over them throughout camp until, hopefully, they run out of the tunnel on Sept. 26 for the season opener.
The questions A&M had hoped to start answering this week are will Kellen Mond become an elite quarterback? Will the offensive line be a strength, not a weakness? How good will coordinator Mike Elko’s defense be in year three? What young wide receivers will step up to complement Jhamon Ausbon? And finally, will the Aggies become one of the SEC’s top three or four teams in Jimbo Fisher’s third season?
We can’t debate those questions until more pressing issues are answered.
Will the season start on time? Will A&M play 10 games? Will there be fans and if so, how many? If college football is played in empty stadiums, is it really college football? How many starters have to test positive to postpone a game? Could teams forfeit games?
Obviously, we can’t answer any of those questions. The SEC has been consistent in its wait-and-see approach as we gain data, which initially was appropriate and remains that way, but we’re running out of tomorrows. People want definitive answers. They’re ready for football, especially after delaying the start of the season by a month. Imagine postponing Christmas until Jan. 25. If you continue to give me hope it will happen, then it better happen and it better be special.
A frustrating thing to understand is why two power conferences pulled the plug, while three others hold out hope. It’s somewhat of a head scratcher that Power Five Conference teams in Kentucky and four of its neighboring states — Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia — are holding out hope for the season, but teams in three other neighboring states — Illinois, Indiana and Ohio — have pulled the plug. Aren’t they all receiving the same medical reports?
It’s led to finger pointing and wild accusations. How about the Pac-12 and Big Ten don’t care about jumping through so many hoops just to play, while football is a way of life in the SEC and just means more, so it’ll do anything possible to salvage the season? Or what about this is just political and will quietly go away after the November elections?
In reality, both sides’ actions are justified.
This is somewhat like parents monitoring their children at the playground. Some don’t allow their children to use the trampolines and monkey bars, because it’s too dangerous. Other parents don’t have any problem, because they know the odds of suffering an injury are slim. Both parents are doing what’s right for their families. The Big Ten and Pac-12 did what’s best for their athletes and universities, and the SEC, ACC and Big 12 will do the same.
This is just different because billions of dollars is involved. Many people are nervous about the future of college sports, sports in general and the economy. But the bottom line is doing what’s right for the athletes when it comes to health and safety is paramount. The Big Ten and Pac-12 don’t think it’s possible in the fall, while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are holding out hope they’ll be able to do that and still play. The conferences will have to agree to disagree. Eventually, they’ll be back on the same page, though there will be rough patches and hard feelings, and it might take some time.
I thought about running my column Monday, but didn’t want to risk it being old news. Maybe in the next 24 hours the Big Ten and Pac-12 will change course and opt to play football because of news that doctors at the University of Wisconsin have created a vaccine.
It’s highly unlikely, but we can at least hope. And isn’t that already what many of us have been doing?
- Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!