Cessna: Awkward start to weird season didn't keep Texas A&M from making history in 2020

As Texas A&M struggled to a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt in the season opener, the last thing on anybody’s mind at Kyle Field was the Aggies ending up in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Yet in less than three months the Aggies are in the Orange Bowl. Saturday’s game against North Carolina will be A&M’s first major bowl appearance since playing in the 1999 Sugar Bowl. That also was special, with the team following a similar path.
The 1998 A&M team opened the season with a 23-14 loss to second-ranked Florida State then reeled off 10 straight victories. A&M slipped in a 26-24 loss at unranked Texas but rebounded with a 36-33 double-overtime victory over second-ranked Kansas State to win the Big 12 Conference title in one of the program’s most memorable games.
A&M has had some success since but gone 22 seasons without winning another conference title. This year’s team came close to playing in the national semifinals but was ranked fifth in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Just missing the CFP has overshadowed A&M’s accomplishments, which is unfortunate.
“This is a tremendous football team with great leadership who has done a great job with our young players,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.
Many will call 2020 an asterisk season, because of COVID-19 issues. That only magnifies the Aggies’ accomplishments.
“It’s remarkable what they’ve done, but it doesn’t surprise me because ... listen, people are amazing when they want to be,” Fisher said. “When there’s an urgency to do things, it’s amazing what people can do. We’ve had the ability, and they’re doing it now.”
A&M overachieved this season by taking advantage of its opportunities, setting a new standard for the program. The expectations are Saturday will be the first of many major bowl appearances. The Aggies have nine seniors in the projected starting lineup and a talent-laden roster will get deeper as Fisher finishes off another top 10 recruiting class in February. In the near future, A&M will win a conference championship and possibly a national championship.
But if the past has taught us anything, it’s to enjoy this season’s success, especially now with the pandemic and social issues. Worry about tomorrow tomorrow. The focus Saturday should be on this season’s A&M team, which managed to turn a lemon start into sweet oranges.