Cessna: Awkward start to weird season didn't keep Texas A&M from making history in 2020

As Texas A&M struggled to a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt in the season opener, the last thing on anybody’s mind at Kyle Field was the Aggies ending up in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Yet in less than three months the Aggies are in the Orange Bowl. Saturday’s game against North Carolina will be A&M’s first major bowl appearance since playing in the 1999 Sugar Bowl. That also was special, with the team following a similar path.

The 1998 A&M team opened the season with a 23-14 loss to second-ranked Florida State then reeled off 10 straight victories. A&M slipped in a 26-24 loss at unranked Texas but rebounded with a 36-33 double-overtime victory over second-ranked Kansas State to win the Big 12 Conference title in one of the program’s most memorable games.

A&M has had some success since but gone 22 seasons without winning another conference title. This year’s team came close to playing in the national semifinals but was ranked fifth in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Just missing the CFP has overshadowed A&M’s accomplishments, which is unfortunate.

“This is a tremendous football team with great leadership who has done a great job with our young players,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.