Cessna: Anthony Hines, Jhamon Ausbon hurt Texas A&M football team by opting out

You can understand the safety concerns of Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III after losing a family member to COVID-19. And his plans for making an impact in his community are commendable.
But couldn’t he have been safe and made a difference in regards to social justice while still playing football? It would seem his goals would have been better served by remaining with the team.
The A&M football players are tested for the coronavirus three times weekly now that the season is about to start. By taking classes online, they are basically living in a bubble. As for social justice, Anthony Hines the starting linebacker on a top 10 college football team could carry more weight in his neighborhood than Anthony Hines the A&M student.
At least Hines plans on fighting for social injustice. A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, the team’s most experienced returning player, opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. His agenda is more important than the team.
COVID-19 and social injustice are valid reasons for opting out of the season, but do they trump honoring the commitment they made to the team? Only Hines and Ausbon can answer that. They are the ones who have to look their former teammates in the eyes.
A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and the players have taken the high road in dealing with the departures of Ausbon and Hines, wishing them nothing but the best. It’s the politically correct response, and it’s the right response publicly, even if their absence ends up costing the Aggies. They’ve earned that respect.
Hines and Ausbon have been first-class student-athletes and individuals since they arrived on campus. They were leaders and good teammates. Heck, they were even media favorites for their sincerity and thoughtfulness. They had a history of making right decisions, but based on the information available, their decision to leave the team seems poor, one that might haunt them. One of the first things former players say at reunions about the thing they remember most is the bond they developed with their fellow players and coaches. A&M has one of the best examples of that in the “Junction Boys” who survived Paul “Bear” Bryant’s boot camp. Those players became legends. What about the guys who didn’t make the cut? It had to haunt some of them.
Sports mirrors life and you’ll not have success in either if you don’t work well with others. Even in an individual sport like golf, the greatest players need coaches, trainers and other support personnel to reach the top.
Football, though, is the ultimate team sport. If one of the 11 players screws up, the play more than likely falls apart. And think of the people involved in molding a college football player — coaches, trainers, dietitians, teachers, advisers ... the list goes on and on. Hundreds contributed to helping Hines make those 73 tackles last year or Ausbon those 66 catches. The process makes college football a billion-dollar business, and it also builds leaders.
Ausbon and Hines opted to walk away. That’s their prerogative. The NCAA gave everyone a pass this season because of COVID-19. It’s a nice gesture, but what if everyone was entitled to a do-over? There are days, weeks, months and years we’d all probably walk away from work if we knew we’d still get paid.
It’s a different world from the one Bryant coached in. Players who are potential high NFL draft choices often don’t play in bowl games. And now players are leaving their teams because of COVID-19 and social justice, which certainly are bigger issues than who wins and loses football games. But they’re still turning their backs on their teams.
Ausbon and Hines have decided they are no longer part of the A&M football team. That’s a shame, because on the outside looking in they appeared to be two perfect fits.
NOTES — A&M’s Bobby Brown III, Kellen Mond, Jalen Wydermyer and Isaiah Spiller made the media’s preseason All-SEC second team, while Demani Richardson made the third team. ... The media picked A&M to finish fourth in the SEC West in the preseason poll. Alabama was picked to win the division followed by LSU, Auburn and A&M. Ole Miss and Mississippi State tied for fifth in the poll with Arkansas seventh. Florida was picked to win the SEC East followed by Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
