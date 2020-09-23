Cessna: Anthony Hines, Jhamon Ausbon hurt Texas A&M football team by opting out

Hines and Ausbon have been first-class student-athletes and individuals since they arrived on campus. They were leaders and good teammates. Heck, they were even media favorites for their sincerity and thoughtfulness. They had a history of making right decisions, but based on the information available, their decision to leave the team seems poor, one that might haunt them. One of the first things former players say at reunions about the thing they remember most is the bond they developed with their fellow players and coaches. A&M has one of the best examples of that in the “Junction Boys” who survived Paul “Bear” Bryant’s boot camp. Those players became legends. What about the guys who didn’t make the cut? It had to haunt some of them.