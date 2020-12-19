 Skip to main content
Cessna: All signs point to Maroon & White rout in Knoxville
Cessna: All signs point to Maroon & White rout in Knoxville

It may be too late for fifth-ranked Texas A&M to earn enough style points to impress the College Football Playoff committee.

Or is it?

If the Aggies want to be considered one of the four best teams in the country, then they have to beat Tennessee the way top-ranked Alabama did, which was 48-17. Frankly, the Aggies should. A&M has won six straight; Tennessee had lost six straight until beating winless Vanderbilt. The numbers say Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium shouldn’t be close.

TEXAS A&M 45, TENNESSEE 10

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL

• Matchup: Texas A&M at Tennessee

• When: 11 a.m. Saturday

• Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Records: Texas A&M (7-1); Tennessee (3-6)

• Rankings: No. 5 Texas A&M

• TV: ESPN (Ch. 35)

• Radio: WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM)

• Line: Texas A&M by 14

• Over/under: 51

