Cessna: Aggies will need more offense over next three weeks

Offense is what Jimbo Fisher knows best, and he’ll have to be at the top of his game in the next three weeks for his third season in Aggieland to be a huge success.
A&M is coming off a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt, which by far was the worst of Fisher’s three season openers as the Aggies’ head football coach. A&M had 372 yards, scoring on three of 12 drives. Those would be unacceptable numbers against top-ranked Clemson. They’re more alarming because they came against Vanderbilt, which is picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division. You could almost bet the farm A&M will make significant offensive improvement quickly, but will it be enough?
A&M’s next three opponents — second-ranked Alabama, third-ranked Florida and 16th-ranked Mississippi State — averaged 44.3 points and 562.7 yards in their season-opening victories. Those teams looked in midseason form in combining for 16 touchdowns and seven field goals. They also had only four turnovers and scored on 23 of 37 possessions.
Even scarier for A&M: Those offenses probably will better against the Aggies.
In only his fifth start, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones completed 18 of 24 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns in building a 35-3 lead at Missouri. Florida’s Kyle Trask just keeps improving, and he showed why he’s the league’s best quarterback by completing 30 of 42 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-35 victory over Ole Miss. And Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello, who was making his first start in head coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, threw for an SEC-record 623 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-34 victory over LSU.
A&M is going to have to score at least 30 points to have a chance to beat those teams. A&M’s defense should have its best season under third-year coordinator Mike Elko with seven starters returning, but it would be asking too much for them to keep those teams under 25.
Now Alabama, Florida and Mississippi State did roll up their big numbers against teams with suspect defenses.
Alabama ran over a Missouri team picked to finish sixth in the SEC East. Florida beat up on an Ole Miss defense that looks worse than last year when it allowed 416.8 yards per game to rank 85th in the country. And Mississippi State made LSU look like a defense that lost nine starters and a coordinator.
But if you belittle what Alabama, Florida and Mississippi State did because of their competition, you also have to consider A&M’s offensive struggles came against Vanderbilt.
A&M has the SEC’s most experienced quarterback and a veteran offensive line with more than 100 career starts combined, yet the unit never looked in sync. The Aggies had five fumbles, losing three. One of the fumbles they recovered came on fourth-and-1 and was short of a first down, so it was effectively a turnover. That’s four turnovers in 55 snaps. Alabama, Florida and Mississippi State had four turnovers in 218 snaps.
That also doesn’t factor in A&M’s safety because of a penalty on the punt return run out of the end zone by Ainias Smith. That counts as a drive in the NCAA statistics, so the Aggies never even got a chance to snap the ball that possession. You can blame that on the offense because Smith is a running back, so that’s five major gaffes by the offense.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball on offense,” said Fisher, a former quarterback who calls the plays.
It’ll be easier for the team to make improvement this week because they were able to win despite the many shortcomings.
“Like I told them, ‘It’s a bad week for them: We won and I can be mad all week,’” Fisher said. “I’ve got to coach better.”
He’s got to coach better and they have to play better or they’re in for a long season.
Chattman to transfer
A&M senior defensive back Clifford Chattman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports. The move comes a day after Fisher said Chattman was opting out of the season. Chattman had 28 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups last season.
Chattman was the sixth Aggie to opt out this season, following wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, linebacker Anthony Hines III, cornerback Elijah Blades, defensive back Derrick Tucker and quarterback James Foster.
Al.com first reported Chattman had entered the portal. It was confirmed by 247sports.com’s Brian Perroni.
