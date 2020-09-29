Cessna: Aggies will need more offense over next three weeks

A&M is going to have to score at least 30 points to have a chance to beat those teams. A&M’s defense should have its best season under third-year coordinator Mike Elko with seven starters returning, but it would be asking too much for them to keep those teams under 25.

Now Alabama, Florida and Mississippi State did roll up their big numbers against teams with suspect defenses.

Alabama ran over a Missouri team picked to finish sixth in the SEC East. Florida beat up on an Ole Miss defense that looks worse than last year when it allowed 416.8 yards per game to rank 85th in the country. And Mississippi State made LSU look like a defense that lost nine starters and a coordinator.

But if you belittle what Alabama, Florida and Mississippi State did because of their competition, you also have to consider A&M’s offensive struggles came against Vanderbilt.

A&M has the SEC’s most experienced quarterback and a veteran offensive line with more than 100 career starts combined, yet the unit never looked in sync. The Aggies had five fumbles, losing three. One of the fumbles they recovered came on fourth-and-1 and was short of a first down, so it was effectively a turnover. That’s four turnovers in 55 snaps. Alabama, Florida and Mississippi State had four turnovers in 218 snaps.