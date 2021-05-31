CESSNA: Aggies will have all eyes on NCAA baseball tournament

McDonnell and Bianco seem unlikely. McDonnell was an assistant at Ole Miss, but he doesn’t have Texas ties. He also has a seven-year contract that will reach $1.5 million annually in 2028. Would A&M be willing to top that for someone from the Atlantic Coast Conference? Bianco has made six super regionals during a two-decade career in the Southeastern Conference, but hiring someone with only one CWS trip in two decades would not impress some Aggies. Bianco, though, made that trip to the CWS in 2014 while working for Bjork. If Bjork hires Bianco, at least he knows what he’s getting. Then again, it also could be the reason Bjork doesn’t hire him.

Vitello and Schlossnagle seem the logical candidates.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vitello got the Vols to the NCAA tournament in just his second season and this year they are the third national seed behind Arkansas and Texas. The 42-year-old, who was an assistant at Missouri, TCU and Arkansas, has a modest contract and it would be hard to imagine him turning down LSU or A&M.