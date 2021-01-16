Cessna: Aggies show glimpses of winning basketball in loss to No. 17 Tigers

A&M sophomore guard Andre Gordon played at an all-conference level with a career-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including all three 3-pointers he attempted. Gordon had four assists and two steals, but the most impressive number was one turnover in 31 minutes.

Sophomore Emanuel Miller, A&M’s other budding star, had nine points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes, but the 6-7 forward was rather inconspicuous against Missouri’s size. The Tigers outscored A&M by 16 when Miller was on the court. He had five of A&M’s 17 turnovers.

A&M’s not good enough to turn the ball over that many times and beat a ranked team. Yet when you look at Saturday’s game, other than that four-minute stretch to end the first half and a five-minute span in the second half, the Aggies outscored the Tigers by 10. They’re not that far from being a good team.

A&M was in position for a season-defining kind of victory Saturday after Chandler hit a 3 to pull A&M within 31-29. That came on the heels of two free throws by Gordon and 90 seconds of intense defense by both teams that resulted in three missed shots and two turnovers. A&M’s Kevin Marfo came up with an offensive rebound, and Gordon set up Chandler, who got the crowd excited with his 3-pointer.