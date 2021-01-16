Cessna: Aggies show glimpses of winning basketball in loss to No. 17 Tigers

Aggie fans watching the Texas A&M men’s basketball team play Missouri on Saturday went from exhilarated to depressed, but they can take solace in better days ahead.
Coming off a 56-55 upset at Mississippi State thanks to a rousing second-half comeback, A&M picked up where it left off while taking a 24-17 lead over Missouri. The Aggies seemingly made all the hustle plays and hit big shots with one feeding the other. A&M hit 10 of its first 21 shots, forcing 11 turnovers that accounted for a third of its points. A&M had only six turnovers with Missouri unable to score even a point off of them.
For the first 16 minutes, the Aggies, not the Tigers, played like the nation’s 17th-ranked team.
The roles reversed for the final four minutes of the first half as Missouri closed with a 10-0 run for a 27-24 lead. A&M missed 11 shots over that stretch. Nothing would go as the Aggies misfired on a quartet of 3-pointers and clunked three layups. The Aggies’ quality of play — and confidence — seemed to slip with each miss.
Things didn’t get better in the second half. A&M trailed by only a bucket with 16:22 left, but Missouri went on a 21-5 run over the next five minutes, a span highlighted by back-to-back dunks by Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith, a pair of 6-foot-10 seniors.
Tilmon and Smith had the size and experience A&M has a tough time matching. Hustle and good defense only go so far, and talent and experience won out Saturday. Missouri started three seniors, a junior and sophomore who had combined for 283 career starts. Fourth-year Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin also had the luxury of bringing off the bench junior guard Javon Pickett, who has 53 career starts.
By comparison, A&M started three sophomores and two freshmen who had a combined 75 career starts. That’s 12 less than Missouri reserve point guard Drew Buggs. The graduate transfer from Hawaii played 19 minutes Saturday, joining fellow substitutes Pickett, who scored 12 points in 27 minutes, and Smith, who played 16 minutes. Missouri didn’t lose a thing when it went to its bench.
A&M’s second-year head coach Buzz Williams had veterans to bring off the bench in senior guards Jay Chandler, Quenton Jackson and Savion Flagg, but they really were pseudo starters, combining for 70 minutes and 22 points. True freshmen Hayden Hefner and Hassan Diarra along with sophomore forward Jonathan Aku started but combined for 40 minutes and just two points. Williams also played a pair of junior walk-ons in 6-11 Luke McGhee and guard Zach Walker.
Williams gets the most out of role players but needs his most talented players to produce. That’s even tougher when the other team is just flat-out more talented like Missouri, especially in the paint where it had a 36-16 scoring edge. The Tigers’ size and the ability of their veteran guards to score in traffic allowed Missouri to shoot just under 50% from the field. Their guards were poised, leading to good shot selection, and they were solid on defense, turning turnovers into a 10-0 edge in fast-break points.
The Tigers were impressive, especially considering A&M’ pressure defense and a 10-day layoff since Jan. 5 because of COVID-19 issues. Rust probably contributed to Missouri’s slow start, but A&M certainly played well early.
A&M sophomore guard Andre Gordon played at an all-conference level with a career-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including all three 3-pointers he attempted. Gordon had four assists and two steals, but the most impressive number was one turnover in 31 minutes.
Sophomore Emanuel Miller, A&M’s other budding star, had nine points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes, but the 6-7 forward was rather inconspicuous against Missouri’s size. The Tigers outscored A&M by 16 when Miller was on the court. He had five of A&M’s 17 turnovers.
A&M’s not good enough to turn the ball over that many times and beat a ranked team. Yet when you look at Saturday’s game, other than that four-minute stretch to end the first half and a five-minute span in the second half, the Aggies outscored the Tigers by 10. They’re not that far from being a good team.
A&M was in position for a season-defining kind of victory Saturday after Chandler hit a 3 to pull A&M within 31-29. That came on the heels of two free throws by Gordon and 90 seconds of intense defense by both teams that resulted in three missed shots and two turnovers. A&M’s Kevin Marfo came up with an offensive rebound, and Gordon set up Chandler, who got the crowd excited with his 3-pointer.
Missouri answered with a layup by Pickett as Walker got called for a blocking foul, much to the chagrin of the Aggie fans and Williams, who wanted a charge. Pickett completed the three-point play, and A&M unraveled for a few minutes. Back-to-back turnovers led to Tilmon scoring off an offensive rebound. Chandler tried to stop the bleeding with a 3, but the Tigers took the miss and quickly hit a dagger from 3 for a 10-point lead.
The game was over. Missouri was too good to squander that big of a lead, and A&M was not good enough to wipe out 10-point, second-half deficit for the second straight game.
But the Aggies are getting better. Maybe the next time the 6-4 Walker gets that charge call, or in the very near future an athletic 6-8 newcomer makes a steal or block with A&M scoring at the other end. It wouldn’t take much for the Aggies to overcome those tenuous moments that right now seem to make them crumble.