Cessna: Aggies seemed to lose their mojo after winning first SEC championship

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had a clear path to the Final Four, but it couldn’t get past Arizona and 5-foot-6 Aari McDonald. The All-American seemed to get an inch taller every time she touched the ball, while the Aggies gradually faded away.
McDonald scored 31 points, hitting 12 of 21 field goals including 6 of 12 3-pointers — all season-best efforts — as the third-seeded Wildcats had a dominating 74-59 victory to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament for the first time.
As good as McDonald was on offense — and she was by far the best player on the court — all of her other intangibles put Arizona a win from the Final Four. She spearheaded a defensive effort that frustrated A&M from the get-go, and her confidence was contagious as Arizona’s role players all contributed with the other four starters each scoring three buckets and playing solid defense. A&M’s offense never got rolling because Arizona’s quickness forced 19 turnovers that led to a 28-2 edge in points off turnovers.
A&M had four senior starters and was playing in its third straight Sweet 16 team, but the Aggies played like the team in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005. When the Aggies didn’t give the ball away, they missed shots in the paint. With 6-foot-4 Ciera Johnson and 6-2 N’dea Jones inside, A&M should have dominated the paint the way McDonald owned the perimeter. Johnson and Jones combined to make 9 of 16 shots, which statistically is good, but every miss was magnified because of how well Arizona was playing. Jones and Johnson combined for four turnovers, while McDonald had only two.
The loss to Arizona seemed magnified because No. 1 seed North Carolina State got upset by No. 4 seed Indiana 73-30 in the previous game. N.C. State earned the top seed in the Mercado Region that the Aggies thought they deserved after going 9-1 against ranked teams and winning the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. Unfortunately for A&M, the 65-57 victory over South Carolina on Feb. 28 turned out to be the season’s high point.
The Aggies were upset by Georgia in the SEC tournament semifinals, which cost them a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament. Instead of showing the tournament selection committee it was wrong, the Aggies eked by 15th-seeded Troy and seventh-seeded Iowa State in the first two rounds. Both opponents led in the final minute, but A&M found a way to win, and it seemed possibly destiny was on the Aggies side. That feeling grew even more when Indiana held on to upset N.C. State, setting up A&M for surely would be an easier Elite Eight matchup.
That’s what Aggie fans sitting in the Alamodome were thinking and saying during warmups.
“We heard we were going to get smacked,” McDonald said.
Instead, McDonald and Arizona did the smacking. The Wildcats played a complete game. McDonald was almost unstoppable, and the few times she proved human, her teammates picked up the slack.
It was a total team win. It was the kind of effort the Aggies put on the floor night after night to win the SEC title for the first time, but that cohesiveness was lacking in recent games. Sophomore guard Jordan Nixon pulled the Aggies out in the first two tournament games by scoring nine points in the fourth quarter of the 84-80 victory over Troy and a career-high 35 points in an 84-82 overtime victory over Iowa State. Arizona’s defense made her a nonfactor as she hit 1 of 6 field goals with three turnovers. The rest of the team couldn’t pick her up.
“Our strength is getting four people in double figures and sharing the basketball,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “That’s our strength. We were doing it early. We got out of that. We started playing too much one-on-one basketball.”
Arizona had by far the best one-on-one player, but it also had the best team. That’s what will hurt A&M most when it looks back on this season and wonders what happened to that team that lost just once during the regular season and convincingly beat South Carolina for the conference championship.