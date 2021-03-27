Cessna: Aggies seemed to lose their mojo after winning first SEC championship

The loss to Arizona seemed magnified because No. 1 seed North Carolina State got upset by No. 4 seed Indiana 73-30 in the previous game. N.C. State earned the top seed in the Mercado Region that the Aggies thought they deserved after going 9-1 against ranked teams and winning the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. Unfortunately for A&M, the 65-57 victory over South Carolina on Feb. 28 turned out to be the season’s high point.

The Aggies were upset by Georgia in the SEC tournament semifinals, which cost them a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament. Instead of showing the tournament selection committee it was wrong, the Aggies eked by 15th-seeded Troy and seventh-seeded Iowa State in the first two rounds. Both opponents led in the final minute, but A&M found a way to win, and it seemed possibly destiny was on the Aggies side. That feeling grew even more when Indiana held on to upset N.C. State, setting up A&M for surely would be an easier Elite Eight matchup.

That’s what Aggie fans sitting in the Alamodome were thinking and saying during warmups.

“We heard we were going to get smacked,” McDonald said.

Instead, McDonald and Arizona did the smacking. The Wildcats played a complete game. McDonald was almost unstoppable, and the few times she proved human, her teammates picked up the slack.