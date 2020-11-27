Cessna: Aggies have makeup to handle being in national spotlight

Texas A&M’s football team has been on the outside looking in for more than two decades, so the Aggies being ranked fifth in this season’s initial College Football Playoff rankings is somewhat appropriate. At a glance, they appear to be where they always are.
Yet the Aggies aren’t on the outside looking in. They’re right where they need to be, mentioned in the same breath as Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. The challenge for A&M is to be there next week, next month and next year.
The Aggies have been here before only to fade fast. This season has a chance to be different. A&M has made great strides during a four-game winning streak and has room to make more. Some of its best players are underclassmen, and while a few seniors are having their best seasons, in most cases more talented but inexperienced backups are waiting in the wings. The future looks bright.
A&M’s results are validated because it plays in the Southeastern Conference. It’s why the Aggies moved to the SEC. The league’s top three or four teams are always going to be in the running for the national championship. A&M has proven itself to be one of those teams this season through six games, but now comes a pivotal stretch — the kind that has tested the program’s staying power.
The 1998 team reached No. 5 in the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) standings, but the Aggies lost to unranked Texas in the regular-season finale. A&M climbed back to sixth in the final BCS rankings after a 36-33 double-overtime victory over Kansas State in the Big 12 title game, but the Aggies lost to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.
As magical as 2012 was with Johnny Manziel winning the Heisman Trophy and the Aggies beating defending national champion Alabama, their highest BCS ranking was eighth. A&M (11-2) ended the season with a six-game winning streak, tying Georgia for fifth in the final Associated Press poll. If the current system was in place, the Aggies wouldn’t have made the final four.
The highest BCS ranking A&M had the following season in Manziel’s last year was 11th. Those were good times, but A&M was never in the national championship picture.
A&M experienced fool’s gold in 2016 when it was ranked fourth in the initial CFP rankings. At the time, it made sense. A&M (7-1) had defeated ninth-ranked Tennessee, 16th-ranked UCLA and 17th-ranked Arkansas with its one loss at top-ranked Alabama. A&M was stoked and rightfully so with a schedule that included three unranked teams — two of them at home — and 13th-ranked LSU, also at home. The Aggies had visions of playing in the national semifinals at the Cotton Bowl, hopefully as the third seed to avoid a rematch with Alabama. That fantasy lasted only four days as A&M lost at unranked Mississippi State 35-28.
A&M has a similar path to the CFP this season. The Aggies have three unranked teams and one ranked team left on their schedule — home games against LSU and Ole Miss and road games at Tennessee and 22nd-ranked Auburn. If they win out, the worst the Aggies will get is a berth in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
It’s a spot they haven’t flourished in, but the Aggies are better prepared to handle success under coach Jimbo Fisher, who spent 13 years as an assistant in the SEC and won the 2013 national title at Florida State. His attention to detail and his hands-on approach permeates throughout the program. His players were focused only on LSU this week, not the CFP rankings.
“I’m not gonna look at it,” sophomore running back Ainias Smith said Monday on a Zoom conference call.
He had to be at least curious to see where A&M was ranked, right?
“No, I’m not too much worried about it,” he said.
A&M could fall flat on its face again Saturday. LSU, a two-touchdown underdog, is more than capable of pulling off an upset, but it wouldn’t be because the Aggies aren’t prepared for the challenge. They’re different and it’s showing.
