Cessna: Aggies have makeup to handle being in national spotlight

Texas A&M’s football team has been on the outside looking in for more than two decades, so the Aggies being ranked fifth in this season’s initial College Football Playoff rankings is somewhat appropriate. At a glance, they appear to be where they always are.

Yet the Aggies aren’t on the outside looking in. They’re right where they need to be, mentioned in the same breath as Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. The challenge for A&M is to be there next week, next month and next year.

The Aggies have been here before only to fade fast. This season has a chance to be different. A&M has made great strides during a four-game winning streak and has room to make more. Some of its best players are underclassmen, and while a few seniors are having their best seasons, in most cases more talented but inexperienced backups are waiting in the wings. The future looks bright.

A&M’s results are validated because it plays in the Southeastern Conference. It’s why the Aggies moved to the SEC. The league’s top three or four teams are always going to be in the running for the national championship. A&M has proven itself to be one of those teams this season through six games, but now comes a pivotal stretch — the kind that has tested the program’s staying power.