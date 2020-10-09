Cessna: Aggies have last chance Saturday to begin making 2020 season special

Texas A&M playing fourth-ranked Florida on the heels of a 28-point loss to second-ranked Alabama is either the best or worst thing for the Aggies and head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies have another chance to beat their highest-ranked team since a 41-38 victory over third-ranked Auburn in 2014. Beating Florida would be huge, considering A&M has lost nine straight against top five teams and the victory over Auburn did little for the program. A&M followed that victory with back-to-back losses to a pair of unranked teams en route to the first of three straight 8-5 forgettable seasons under Kevin Sumlin.

You have to go back to A&M beating top-ranked Alabama in 2012 for the last program-defining victory. That was the apex of A&M’s first season in the Southeastern Conference. Aggie fans hoped it was the start of something special, but since then A&M is 1-11 against top five teams with seven of the losses coming under Fisher.

A victory Saturday will solidify A&M as a top 15 team with a straight path to a New Year’s Six Bowl with an outside shot at making the College Football Playoffs. More importantly, the Alabama loss would be in the rearview mirror and the future would look so much better.