Cessna: Aggies have last chance Saturday to begin making 2020 season special

Texas A&M playing fourth-ranked Florida on the heels of a 28-point loss to second-ranked Alabama is either the best or worst thing for the Aggies and head coach Jimbo Fisher.
The Aggies have another chance to beat their highest-ranked team since a 41-38 victory over third-ranked Auburn in 2014. Beating Florida would be huge, considering A&M has lost nine straight against top five teams and the victory over Auburn did little for the program. A&M followed that victory with back-to-back losses to a pair of unranked teams en route to the first of three straight 8-5 forgettable seasons under Kevin Sumlin.
You have to go back to A&M beating top-ranked Alabama in 2012 for the last program-defining victory. That was the apex of A&M’s first season in the Southeastern Conference. Aggie fans hoped it was the start of something special, but since then A&M is 1-11 against top five teams with seven of the losses coming under Fisher.
A victory Saturday will solidify A&M as a top 15 team with a straight path to a New Year’s Six Bowl with an outside shot at making the College Football Playoffs. More importantly, the Alabama loss would be in the rearview mirror and the future would look so much better.
The Alabama game is always a benchmark for any SEC team. That’s the program everyone is trying to catch. It’s certainly true at A&M, which is paying Fishing $75 million to win championships and give the Aggies the feeling they had eight years ago after the 29-24 victory at Alabama on a more consistent basis. Alabama is responsible for six of those losses in A&M’s record against top five teams.
The national media zoomed in last week to do their annual where-are-the-Aggies-in-the-national-landscape story. The reviews weren’t good after Alabama needed only 55 plays to score 52 points. Ironically, Fisher bemoaned the week before A&M couldn’t get going against lowly Vanderbilt in part because it had only 55 plays.
The problem or saving grace for Fisher and the Aggies is the national media is back this week because of Florida. After back-to-back New Year’s Six Bowl victories, the Gators have pulled even with third-ranked Georgia in the race for SEC East supremacy. The Gators have a chance to repeat what LSU did last season.
The Florida-A&M game also matches Fisher and Florida head coach Dan Mullen for the first time. Both coaches are in their third season at their current schools.
Support Local Journalism
Mullen, the former Florida offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer, has been hailed as a lifesaver by Gator fans with back-to-back top 10 finishes, going 23-5. Florida was known for its offense under Steve Spurrier and Meyer but slipped to 96th in total offense in the final season under Will Muschamp (2011-14) and slipped even more under Jim McElwain, who was fired seven games into the 2017 season in which the Gators ended 4-8 and were ranked 108th in scoring (22.1 points per game) and 109th in total offense (335.9 yards per game).
Florida’s offensive production has rocketed under Mullen. Florida averaged 426.7 yards and 35 points per game in 2018 with sophomore quarterback Feleipe Franks. Then last year after Franks suffered a fractured ankle in the third game of the season, junior Kyle Trask threw for 2,941 yards and 25 touchdowns despite having thrown only 22 passes in the previous three seasons.
The sky’s the limit for Florida in Mullen’s third year, while some Aggie fans are wondering if the program ever will take flight under Fisher, who is 18-10 at A&M. There’s no doubt Mullen has benefitted from being in the East. He’s 4-3 against ranked teams, including 1-1 in a pair of top-five matchups against LSU. Fisher is 3-8 against ranked teams, including 0-6 against top five teams.
You could argue if Fisher had gone to Florida and Mullen to A&M, things might be exactly as they are. The teams’ talent levels are almost identical. A&M has had back-to-back sixth-ranked recruiting classes by Rivals.com on the heels of a 16th-ranked class. Florida has had eighth- and seventh-ranked classes following a 17th-ranked classes. The talent Fisher and Mullen inherited also was almost identical. A&M’s class rankings from 2015-17 where 19th, 17th and 10th; Florida’s were 23rd, 14th and ninth.
Mullen is pretty much the same coach he was at Mississippi State, where he went 69-46 overall with an 8-34 record against ranked teams, including 0-9 against Alabama. Give Mullen credit for taking advantage of being in the East with a more talented team.
He joked this week on the SEC coaches’ teleconference about how tough it is to win the SEC West. He finished 15th in the country in 2010, his second season with the Bulldogs. But he was only fifth in the SEC West behind No. 1 Auburn, No. 8 LSU, No. 10 Alabama and No. 12 Arkansas.
If Florida loses Saturday, it still has a great chance to win the East. If A&M loses, it has no shot at winning the West nor making a New Year’s Six Bowl. It’ll be tough for A&M to have a good season unless it wins Saturday.
Ironically before COVID-19, we all thought A&M would be the one taking advantage of the schedule. A&M was projected to be 6-0 heading to Auburn on Oct. 17. And after the way Auburn looked in a 27-6 loss to Georgia last week, you can see why it wasn’t far-fetched to think A&M could be 10-0 heading to Alabama on Nov. 21. Heck, A&M might have played only one ranked team in its first 10 games without the pandemic.
But as soon as the SEC announced its 10-game, conference-only schedule, the Florida game loomed large. It’s even larger now that it’s here.
It’s only one game, but it’s the kind of game A&M has been losing with regularity for going on 22 years now with seemingly no end in sight. Unless it’s Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!