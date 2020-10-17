Cessna: Aggies bag big one on road with good all-around performance

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Texas A&M is starting to play with confidence, contagious confidence.

Few would have been surprised if Mississippi State’s 60-yard interception return for a touchdown had sparked the Bulldogs to a fourth straight victory over the Aggies at Davis-Wade Stadium. But four plays after the Aggies had their lead cut to 14-7, they were kicking an extra point to make it 21-7 en route to an efficient but resounding 28-14 victory.

“No one was really saying anything,” senior tackle Carson Green said of the Aggies’ response to Emmanuel Forbes’ 60-yard interception return for a TD early in the third quarter. “The biggest thing was guys catch your breath. Let’s get a water. Let’s go.”

It took A&M only 93 seconds to regain its two-touchdown lead. Redshirt freshman Chase Lane had a 19-yard, back-shoulder catch. Then against the blitz Lane made a catch across the middle just 2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage that he turned into a 51-yard dash to the end zone.

Talk about changing momentum.