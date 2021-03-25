Cessna: Aggie women's basketball team enjoying spotlight but knows work isn't over

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team grabbed national attention with its 84-82 overtime victory over Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Now the challenge is to build on arguably the greatest comeback in program history.
Sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon, who capped a 35-point game with the game-winning shot at the buzzer, received congratulations on Instagram from LeBron James and other celebrities.
“That’s amazing,” Nixon said. “This is really cool. It’s awesome.”
Thanks to social media, every basketball fan worth their jersey has seen Nixon’s dash from end to end and her standing still as she watches the ball go through the net.
“It was just one of those plays that made Good Morning America, the Today Show first thing in the morning,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “And the expression on her face when she made it — all of a sudden she was just looking, then about a second a half later that big smile came out, and then it was dogpile time.”
Blair has coached for five decades, but moments like that never got old. His voice quivered recalling the play.
“I’m proud for her, but I’m proud for the moment,” Blair said. “I’m proud for Ciera Johnson getting the blocked shot and not a foul. I’m proud for my best defensive player, Aaliyah Wilson, putting pressure on [Iowa State’s Ashley] Joens so that she was going to have to make a hard shot. And I was proud of our team for running the lanes. [Nixon] had options. She could have passed it left or right or taken it herself.”
Where does A&M go from here? Reaching the Sweet 16 wasn’t the ultimate goal for the second-seeded Aggies, who want the nation to be talking A&M women’s basketball next week.
Chennedy Carter hit a 3-pointer to beat DePaul in 2018 to reach the Sweet 16 after A&M trailed by 17, and Shambria Washington nailed a 3 a year later to beat Marquette to get back to the Sweet 16, but both times the Aggies lost in the third round. Will the third time be a charm?
The A&M men had the greatest last-minute comeback in NCAA tournament history to beat Northern Iowa in double overtime in 2016 to reach the Sweet 16, but the Aggies lost the next week. All those events have their place in history, but they would have been galvanized with more success. You can’t mention the 2011 A&M women’s team winning the national championship without talking about the Aggies beating Baylor in the Elite Eight. They go hand in hand.
Wednesday night’s victory was special, but the bottom line is it’s not nearly enough, and the Aggies know it.
“We haven’t won a thing,” Blair said. “I mean, they don’t give championships for getting to the Sweet 16 and they definitely don’t give pay raises, either. All we’ve done is hold serve.”
And it’s been a shaky serve at that. A&M’s average margin of victory is three in its two NCAA tournament victories. The other No. 2 seeds along with the No. 1 seeds have had only one game of their combined 14 finish within 10 points. No. 2 seed Louisville fell behind Northwestern by 18 points but roared back for a 62-53 victory. If they’d have played another 10 minutes, the Cardinals would have won by 20 points. I don’t think the Aggies wanted to play one more minute against either Troy or Iowa State.
The national spotlight is on the Aggie women. They’ll have to play better if they want to stay in it.
•
Basketball great Sue Bird and actress Gabrielle Union, wife of Dwayne Wade, also reached out to Nixon.
“There’s probably plenty more that I haven’t even seen, which is really awful to say,” Nixon said Thursday afternoon during a Zoom conference. “But I’m still just working through it, trying to acknowledge as many people as I can, because that’s just who I am. I want say thank you to everyone who takes the time to reach out and compliment my game or this team, wishing us luck moving forward.”
Nixon came into the tournament averaging 9.5 points per game to rank last among the starters, but she had a career-high 21 points in Monday’s 84-80 victory over Troy, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter to prevent A&M from becoming the first No. 2 seed in the history of the women’s tournament to lose in the first round. Then the Bronx native went bonkers against Iowa State, hitting 16 of 28 field goals.
“I’m extremely humble and grateful,” Nixon said of the sudden attention. “I couldn’t have imagined last night in any way.”
Nixon gave her teammates all the credit, emphasizing “this team” four straight times during one answer.
“I don’t care what anybody says. I didn’t do anything by myself,” she said.
And now Nixon and her teammates are enjoying the spotlight.
“I think it’s important to live in the moment, so it’s nice to enjoy it now,” Nixon said. “I don’t let it get to my head. It’s not going to change me or this team. I’m still Jordan, the point guard, a leader on this team, and [we’re] just going to keep moving forward.”
Nixon said Friday will be business as usual. “Watch some film, take notes and practice just as we have this entire year.”
•
The 10-minute limit the NCAA puts on its Zoom press conferences wasn’t made with Blair in mind.
“Do you want me to give a statement or [go to questions]?” Blair asked the NCAA moderator Thursday.
“You can give a brief opening statement, then you’ve got a ton of questions waiting on you,” the moderator said. “We’re going to try to keep it at 10 minutes.”
“Hell, I can’t say hello in 10 minutes,” Blair said, rolling his eyes as he smiled.