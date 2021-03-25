Cessna: Aggie women's basketball team enjoying spotlight but knows work isn't over

Where does A&M go from here? Reaching the Sweet 16 wasn’t the ultimate goal for the second-seeded Aggies, who want the nation to be talking A&M women’s basketball next week.

Chennedy Carter hit a 3-pointer to beat DePaul in 2018 to reach the Sweet 16 after A&M trailed by 17, and Shambria Washington nailed a 3 a year later to beat Marquette to get back to the Sweet 16, but both times the Aggies lost in the third round. Will the third time be a charm?

The A&M men had the greatest last-minute comeback in NCAA tournament history to beat Northern Iowa in double overtime in 2016 to reach the Sweet 16, but the Aggies lost the next week. All those events have their place in history, but they would have been galvanized with more success. You can’t mention the 2011 A&M women’s team winning the national championship without talking about the Aggies beating Baylor in the Elite Eight. They go hand in hand.

Wednesday night’s victory was special, but the bottom line is it’s not nearly enough, and the Aggies know it.

“We haven’t won a thing,” Blair said. “I mean, they don’t give championships for getting to the Sweet 16 and they definitely don’t give pay raises, either. All we’ve done is hold serve.”