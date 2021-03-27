Cessna: Aggie women finding role as hunted much tougher than hunter

The Texas A&M women’s basketball program has thrived in an underdog’s role for almost two decades, but it’s struggling as a big-time favorite.
Since winning the Southeastern Conference regular-season title, A&M has played anything like the champion of the nation’s best league. The Aggies stumbled in their first true test as a possible championship favorite, losing to Georgia 74-68 in the SEC tournament semifinals. That wasn’t surprising considering A&M capped its methodical march to its first SEC regular-season title with a 65-57 victory over South Carolina, the league’s standard-bearer since its first Final Four trip in 2015. A letdown after that landmark victory was understandable.
But then the Aggies flirted with becoming the first No. 2 seed to lose a first-round game in the NCAA women’s tournament, managing to pull out an 84-80 victory over Troy.
“You have to look at yourself in the mirror and find out the answers,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said.
It was coach speak at its best but also true. Unfortunately, the Aggies looked in that mirror, and it almost cracked into a thousand pieces.
A&M trailed Iowa State for 40 minutes, 58 seconds in the second round but managed to pull out an 84-82 overtime victory.
There’s no doubt 15th-seeded Troy and seventh-seeded Iowa State played well and had that underdog mentality. Troy was trying to win its first NCAA tournament game. Iowa State was attempting to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010. Those teams had something to prove, nothing to lose and took the fight to A&M. They wanted to be A&M.
The Aggies deserve credit for finding ways to win, but they’ll have to learn to play better to handle their newfound role as one of the hunted. A&M’s resume was good enough to earn it a No. 1 seed. The Aggies were rightfully disappointed they weren’t but haven’t done anything to prove the selection committee wrong. In fact, ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème, who had A&M as a No. 1 seed, has dropped them to the last No. 2 seed and rightfully so.
The Aggies will have their hands full Saturday living up to their No. 2 seed. Third-seeded Arizona is trying to get to the Elite Eight for the first time. A&M can expect its best shot. Think how hard the Aggies played in 2008 as a No. 2 seed against eventual national champion Tennessee with a Final Four appearance on the line. That was Blair’s fifth season at A&M, and he had the program on the rise, eventually winning a national championship three years later.
Arizona coach Adia Barnes is in her fifth season with the Wildcats. She took over a program that had a 50-154 record in the Pac-12 in the previous 11 seasons with only one winning record. She’s got her alma mater on a rise similar to A&M’s under Blair.
“That’s probably the best rebuilt program we’ve seen in the last five to seven years,” Blair said.
Arizona has an All-American in 5-foot-6 guard Aari McDonald, who is complemented by fearless players hungry for success.
“This is uncharted territory for us,” Barnes said. “Being in the best conference in the country, it has prepared us for these moments, and I think that’s why you’re seeing Pac-12 teams have success. We night in and night out play against top competition against teams like Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA and Stanford. It is a tough road down the Pac-12, so we are prepared for these moments.”
So is A&M. The Aggies have been their best under pressure, going 9-1 against ranked teams this season. The one loss came against Georgia, and Arizona will be the first ranked opponent the Aggies have faced since then.
Maybe it’ll help if A&M looks ahead. Beat Arizona and the Aggies likely will play top-seeded North Carolina State in the Elite Eight. The Aggies would be underdogs and perhaps enjoy the comfort of returning to their roots.
First they’ll have to survive another test as the favorite.
•
Arizona’s second-leading scorer is 6-2 junior Cate Reese, who played at Cypress Woods.
Reese is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. She’s scored 28 points in the NCAA tournament, hitting 12 of 21 shots, including all three 3-point attempts.
“I know a lot about Reese, because both of her parents graduated from Texas A&M,” Blair said. “What a quality young lady.”
Reese was a five-star recruit rated the fourth-best post player in the country and the 14th overall in her class. She’s also Arizona’s first McDonald’s All-American.
Reese, who has Type I diabetes, followed older sister Ali Reese to Arizona. Ali Reese served as a team manager then walked on in 2017-18, playing nine games for the Wildcats.
“I didn’t really have a chance to go hard after [Cate Reese] because she wanted to follow her [sister],” Blair said of recruiting the younger sibling.
•
A&M and Arizona have made good use of transfers.
A&M sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon, coming off a 35-point game, sat out last season after transferring from Notre Dame, which didn’t make the NCAA tournament this year. A&M’s other starters who transferred include senior post Ciera Johnson (Louisville) and senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson (Arkansas). Key reserves Zaay Green (Tennessee), Alexis Morris (Rutgers/Baylor) and Destiny Pitts (Minnesota) all transferred in this season.
Three of Arizona’s starters are transfers. All-American Aari McDonald started at Washington, where Barnes was an assistant coach. The others are senior forward Trinity Baptiste (Virginia Tech) and junior guard Bendu Yeaney (Indiana). Reserve junior guard Shaina Pellington came from Oklahoma, where she was the Big 12 freshman of the year.
•
The SEC went into the tournament considered the nation’s best conference with seven teams in the field, including six of the top 16 teams. South Carolina is a No. 1 seed with A&M the tournament’s top No. 2 seed. They’re the only SEC teams left after two rounds.
The Pac-12 has three teams left led by top overall seed Stanford along with Arizona and sixth-seeded Oregon.
The Atlantic Coast Conference also has three teams remaining led by N.C. State, No. 2 seed Louisville and No. 5 seed Georgia Tech.
The Big Ten might be the best overall conference. It has No. 2 seed Maryland, No. 4 seed Indiana, No. 5 seed Iowa and No. 6 seed Michigan still alive with Maryland looking like a No. 1 seed.