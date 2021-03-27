Cessna: Aggie women finding role as hunted much tougher than hunter

The Texas A&M women’s basketball program has thrived in an underdog’s role for almost two decades, but it’s struggling as a big-time favorite.

Since winning the Southeastern Conference regular-season title, A&M has played anything like the champion of the nation’s best league. The Aggies stumbled in their first true test as a possible championship favorite, losing to Georgia 74-68 in the SEC tournament semifinals. That wasn’t surprising considering A&M capped its methodical march to its first SEC regular-season title with a 65-57 victory over South Carolina, the league’s standard-bearer since its first Final Four trip in 2015. A letdown after that landmark victory was understandable.

But then the Aggies flirted with becoming the first No. 2 seed to lose a first-round game in the NCAA women’s tournament, managing to pull out an 84-80 victory over Troy.

“You have to look at yourself in the mirror and find out the answers,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said.

It was coach speak at its best but also true. Unfortunately, the Aggies looked in that mirror, and it almost cracked into a thousand pieces.

A&M trailed Iowa State for 40 minutes, 58 seconds in the second round but managed to pull out an 84-82 overtime victory.