Cessna: Aggie women deserved No. 1 seed but got snubbed

It makes you wonder who is on that committee. Do they even follow the sport?

If this happened in football, congress would get involved. Just think if Alabama had lost to Georgia in the SEC title game, they both would have been in the College Football Playoffs or the state of Alabama would have seceded.

Notre Dame got the last CFP spot at A&M’s expense last season. By beating Clemson early in the season at home, Notre Dame made the CFP even though it lost the rematch at Clemson. The Aggies, riding a seven-game winning streak, remained at No. 5 in the final CFP poll on the outside looking in. The bowl games showed A&M indeed was better than Notre Dame, but most — even rationale Aggie fans — understood the CFP committee’s actions. People have to do what’s fair and consistent with previous decisions. This beat writer thought A&M was better than Notre Dame, but the Aggies hadn’t done enough to warrant leapfrogging the Irish. That’s respecting the sport, the people involved and the process.

That’s not the case in women’s basketball. It’s a Title IX sport, so there’s not enough outcry when the tournament selection committee members either have agendas or don’t possess enough knowledge.

It’s not the first time Blair and A&M have been railroaded by the committee.