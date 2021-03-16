Cessna: Aggie women deserved No. 1 seed but got snubbed

One of Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair’s famous sayings is “correct me if I’m wrong.”
Blair values facts when making a point. Unfortunately for him and his team, somebody on the selection committee for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament didn’t speak up and question the Aggies being installed as a No. 2 seed.
That same committee announced two weeks ago the Aggies were the third-best team in the country in its second reveal of top 16 seeds. A&M, which at the time was 8-0 against ranked teams, promptly added to its resume by beating fifth-ranked South Carolina for the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.
A&M probably still needed to beat unranked LSU in the SEC tournament quarterfinals to be assured a No. 1 seed. A&M’s loss to LSU in their first meeting of the season was the reason the Aggies were fifth in the committee’s first reveal behind once-beaten Connecticut and two-loss teams South Carolina and Stanford. Falling to LSU wasn’t a bad loss, just a game A&M should have won, no different than Stanford’s loss against Colorado.
A&M beat LSU for a second time to the tune of 77-58. But A&M followed that by losing to 16th-ranked Georgia 74-68 in the in the SEC semifinals. There was no shame losing to Georgia, which earned a No. 3 seed for the NCAA tournament. You could have seen A&M sliding to the last No. 1 seed, but along with South Carolina leapfrogging the Aggies in the chase for No. 1 seeds, so did North Carolina State.
The Wolfpack had been sixth in the first reveal and fifth in the second. North Carolina State didn’t win the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title but moved up two spots by beating Louisville for the ACC tournament title. That capped a 4-0 finish, all against NCAA tournament teams.
A&M’s case for a top seed is not that North Carolina State and South Carolina don’t have No. 1 seed resumes. They do. But so does A&M. Two weeks ago the Aggies were the third best team in the country, playing in the best conference in the country as evidenced by it having six of the tournament’s top 16 seeds. A&M shouldn’t have lost its No. 1 seed.
As if that wasn’t enough, the NCAA opted to make A&M one of the 20 teams that will play their first-round games at Texas’ Frank Erwin Center in Austin. Aggies playing in the Longhorns’ back yard? That went over well.
“I’ll be damned,” Blair said during a Zoom conference when told A&M would be playing in the gym Bevo built. “Excuse me, you didn’t hear that.”
His head shake and grin seemed to be saying, “Are you kidding me?”
Unfortunately for Blair, it got worse. Not only is A&M the highest seed busing from San Antonio to Austin, but if the Aggies win their first-round game, they’ll play the Iowa State-Michigan State winner. Those teams get the luxury of playing their first-round game in the Alamodome, site of the Final Four.
It makes you wonder who is on that committee. Do they even follow the sport?
If this happened in football, congress would get involved. Just think if Alabama had lost to Georgia in the SEC title game, they both would have been in the College Football Playoffs or the state of Alabama would have seceded.
Notre Dame got the last CFP spot at A&M’s expense last season. By beating Clemson early in the season at home, Notre Dame made the CFP even though it lost the rematch at Clemson. The Aggies, riding a seven-game winning streak, remained at No. 5 in the final CFP poll on the outside looking in. The bowl games showed A&M indeed was better than Notre Dame, but most — even rationale Aggie fans — understood the CFP committee’s actions. People have to do what’s fair and consistent with previous decisions. This beat writer thought A&M was better than Notre Dame, but the Aggies hadn’t done enough to warrant leapfrogging the Irish. That’s respecting the sport, the people involved and the process.
That’s not the case in women’s basketball. It’s a Title IX sport, so there’s not enough outcry when the tournament selection committee members either have agendas or don’t possess enough knowledge.
It’s not the first time Blair and A&M have been railroaded by the committee.
The Aggies were rightfully a No. 2 seed a decade ago but surprisingly got placed in the Dallas Regional with Big 12 Conference rival Baylor, which had beaten the Aggies three straight times. A&M won the national championship, but putting them in the same bracket was a disservice to both programs and the sport. Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey complained often and loudly about it, knowing how tough it would be to beat a good team and rival for the fourth time in the same season. She thought they’d have a great chance of meeting A&M again, but it should have been at the Final Four, not the Elite Eight.
The selection committee’s agenda apparently wasn’t getting the four best teams to Indianapolis in 2011. If it happened, fine, but the A&M-Baylor rematch was great for television and ticket sales. It also would give the other No. 1 seeds — UConn, Stanford and Tennessee — easier paths to the Final Four. Those also happened to be the sport’s biggest blue blood programs. Mulkey and Baylor weren’t quite there yet at that time with only one national title, though the Lady Bears also were expected to beat A&M.
This latest snub is a reminder Blair and A&M aren’t among the sport’s blue bloods. If A&M had lost to South Carolina in the regular-season finale then won the SEC tournament with the Gamecocks losing to LSU, you can bet the house SEC regular-season champ South Carolina would have been a No. 1 seed no matter what it did in the SEC tournament. Maybe A&M would have been a No. 1 seed or maybe it would have been North Carolina State. It wouldn’t have mattered with UConn, Stanford and South Carolina in the field, you have a trio of blue bloods on the top line.
Luckily, women’s basketball continues to grow with good decisions outnumbering the bad ones. A&M winning the national title was good for the sport. North Carolina State winning a title would be good. A&M winning a second won would be even sweeter, especially this year.
I expect Blair to start having a reoccurring dream in which he’s cutting down the nets at the Alamodome and turns to the cameras and says, “Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think we should have been a No. 1 seed?”
But just after that he sees one of the committee members turn to the other and say, “See, I told you we should have made them a No. 3 seed.”
He wakes up in a cold sweat, because he knows how the game is played. Blair had to be hot when the bracket was unveiled Monday night. He’s probably still upset. But come Sunday, he’ll get on the bus in San Antonio and make the drive to Austin. At some point in pregame he’ll look into the TV cameras and tell folks he’s just glad to be there. He loves his team, he loves A&M, he loves this time of the year and he loves the sport — for better and for worse.