Cessna: Aggie football team off to good start handling coronavirus

The Texas A&M football team is two practices closer to playing this season, something that seemed highly unlikely eight days ago when the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences canceled their seasons.
A&M had 122 of 124 players at the first practice. The missing players were in quarantine as a precautionary measure but have tested negative for the coronavirus and expect to join the team soon.
Those are encouraging numbers, not just for A&M but for college football. The coronavirus has forced 54 of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams to postpone the season. The Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference have joined the Big Ten and Pac-12 in canceling their seasons. All 14 Football Championship Subdivision Conferences have canceled their league seasons.
The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and Southeastern Conference, though, are holding out hope for the season. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher likes what he’s seen so far, with many keeping things in perspective and learning to function amid precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is the key.
If three major football conferences can have games this fall in front of fans, maybe we can turn the corner in the battle to fight the coronavirus.
“I think for our country that maybe we’re the first step [to recovery] in helping say that we could get back to normality and still be able to function with this COVID until we can find a cure,” Fisher said.
It hasn’t been easy, and it’s not going to get easier. Spring football practice was canceled in March, and campus facilities weren’t available for voluntary workouts until June 8 as teams formed plans to deal with COVID-19. Then as the summer passed, things again were pushed back because of too many uncertainties.
Things seem on the upswing at A&M, but North Carolina shut down in-person instruction Monday after a spike in coronavirus cases after the first week of classes. A&M starts classes Wednesday, and while all the players are basically taking online classes, there’s concern.
A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond said when the players are off the field they try to stay away from possible distractions.
“We test positive or even if we’re around somebody who tests positive, we’re out for a minimum of 10 days, and a lot of us can’t afford that,” Mond said.
Mond said he realizes he can’t control the student body, but they could sure help out by wearing masks and limiting the partying.
“If they can stay healthy, then they’re going to help us out as much as possible,” Mond said.
That should be a sobering thought for the 12th Man, knowing their actions could help determine the success of A&M’s season. Right now, A&M needs thousands of E. King Gills to step up and, as often as possible, stay home.
