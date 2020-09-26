Cessna: 10th-ranked Aggies look ragged against bottom-tier Commodores

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M football team didn’t lose its opener, but if it doesn’t get a lot better quickly, the season will be over for all intents and purposes.
A&M’s 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt is a textbook case that a win is a win. If the Aggies end up going 8-2 or 7-3 and finishing second or third in the Southeastern Conference Western Division, the effort against Vanderbilt will be a moot point. But how in the world is A&M going to win seven or eight games based on what we saw Saturday at Kyle Field.
A&M struggled in all three phases. The offense had three turnovers, no continuity and woeful execution at critical times. The defense couldn’t get off the field often enough, and A&M’s special teams had a couple ugly plays that would’ve had junior high coaches hopping mad.
In keeping with the theme of the recent month, the Aggies almost opted out of enough good plays to lose to lowly Vanderbilt. The Commodores started a true freshman quarterback behind a revamped offensive line. Vanderbilt’s defense ranked 101st in the country last year, allowing 436.6 yards per game. The Commodores went 3-9 last year and looked bad doing it. That’s why A&M was a 31-point favorite, and most thought the Aggies would easily cover.
But instead of getting blown out, Vanderbilt’s offense took 14 snaps in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead. Maybe Vandy will be better than most thought. Or maybe A&M has more problems than anybody suspected.
We all wondered how senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon and junior linebacker Anthony Hines III opting out of the season during fall camp would affect the team. Maybe the Aggies weren’t missing those guys Saturday night, but they were missing a lot. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher looked agitated as he opened his press conference. No way he saw Saturday’s performance coming. He vowed they’ll get it fixed.
It better happen soon. A&M goes to second-ranked Alabama next week and returns home to play fifth-ranked Florida, and you can bet the Crimson Tide and Gators won’t be as accommodating as the Commodores were Saturday night.
