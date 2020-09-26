Cessna: 10th-ranked Aggies look ragged against bottom-tier Commodores

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M football team didn’t lose its opener, but if it doesn’t get a lot better quickly, the season will be over for all intents and purposes.

A&M’s 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt is a textbook case that a win is a win. If the Aggies end up going 8-2 or 7-3 and finishing second or third in the Southeastern Conference Western Division, the effort against Vanderbilt will be a moot point. But how in the world is A&M going to win seven or eight games based on what we saw Saturday at Kyle Field.

A&M struggled in all three phases. The offense had three turnovers, no continuity and woeful execution at critical times. The defense couldn’t get off the field often enough, and A&M’s special teams had a couple ugly plays that would’ve had junior high coaches hopping mad.

In keeping with the theme of the recent month, the Aggies almost opted out of enough good plays to lose to lowly Vanderbilt. The Commodores started a true freshman quarterback behind a revamped offensive line. Vanderbilt’s defense ranked 101st in the country last year, allowing 436.6 yards per game. The Commodores went 3-9 last year and looked bad doing it. That’s why A&M was a 31-point favorite, and most thought the Aggies would easily cover.