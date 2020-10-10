Central Texas Christian 28, Brazos Christian 24

TEMPLE — Central Texas Christian quarterback Alec Gonzalez scored on a 1-yard run with less than a minute left to give the Lions a 28-24 victory over the Brazos Christian Eagles in a nondistrict TAPPS game.

Brazos Christian (2-1) built an 18-13 lead heading into the final quarter on two third-quarter touchdowns by Isaac White — a 1-yard run and a 52-yard reception. Central Texas regained a 21-18 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Ryan Turley, but the Eagles went back in front on Ryan Burtin’s 25-yard touchdown reception.

Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock threw for 317 yards. Burtin opened the scoring with a 29-yard reception.

Central Texas (2-1) rushed for 339 yards as Turley had 278 yards on 28 carries, including a 65-yard touchdown run.