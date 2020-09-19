Centerville capitalizes on Palestine Westwood mistakes in 36-10 victory

CENTERVILLE — Capitalizing on four turnovers helped Centerville cruise to a 36-10 win over Palestine Westwood on Friday night at Tiger Field.
Westwood quarterback Coy Elton fumbled on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage, and Centerville recovered it then took just three plays to score for an 8-0 lead.
Centerville freshman Andrew Newman intercepted Elton on the ensuing drive then pulled double duty with a 21-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 16-0 lead with 5:21 in the first quarter, building early momentum the Tigers never relinquished.
“When you run to the football, good things happen for you,” Centerville coach Kyle Hardee said. “For us to steal a possession in a game like this, that’s big, especially on the first drive of the ball game.”
Westwood reached the Centerville 4-yard line on its third possession, but the Tigers stopped Panthers running back Tremelle Rhodes on fourth-and-goal at the 1. The Panthers also had a chance to get on the scoreboard late in the first half after driving to the Centerville 19, but Elton unintentionally threw a pass backwards under duress with Centerville recovering the fumble that lost the Panthers 36 yards with just 15 seconds left in the half.
“You saw the effort to get to the football,” Hardee said of Centerville’s defense. “[Westwood] had a lot of athletes over there. They’ve got a good football team, and our kids brought a lot of effort tonight.”
Sophomore Paxton Hancock carried the load on offense for Centerville, rushing for 166 yards on 16 carries and scoring on a 42-yard run in the third quarter with the Tigers facing a third-and-25. On the night, Centerville converted 9 of 12 third-down attempts, scoring four touchdowns on those plays.
“The coaches have been firing us up,” Hancock said. “In practice, we’ve been running good and we’ve got teammates that are being leaders out there.”
Senior Kaden Dunn was limited on offense due to a right hand injury but managed to find the end zone with a pivotal 10-yard touchdown run with 1:22 remaining in the first half. He finished the night with a modest 64 yards on seven carries but still made an impact by playing significant snaps on defense.
“He was limited all night and that caused some delay of games, because we had so many players go in, but he’s going to be OK,” Hardee said.
The lone sour spot for Centerville was its 17 penalties for 134 yards. The Tigers were troubled with a slew of procedural penalties.
“We’ve got a lot of cleaning up to do,” Hardee said. “We can say we’re young and we’re this and we’re that, but, hey, we’re trying to become a championship football team. ... We’ve got to clean it up and get better.”
Centerville closes its nondistrict slate next Friday on the road against Bremond, which also has won three straight games after topping Dawson on Friday.
“Bremond’s going to be a tough matchup that we’ve been looking [forward to] for a while now and I’m ready for that game,” senior Dillon Denman said.
“Coach [Jeff] Kasowski and them do a great job,” Hardee said of Bremond. “We know that and we’ve got a schedule that if we can keep battling, it’s just going to get us ready for where we want to be and who we want to be. Next week we’ve got to go right back to work.”
