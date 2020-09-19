Centerville capitalizes on Palestine Westwood mistakes in 36-10 victory

Sophomore Paxton Hancock carried the load on offense for Centerville, rushing for 166 yards on 16 carries and scoring on a 42-yard run in the third quarter with the Tigers facing a third-and-25. On the night, Centerville converted 9 of 12 third-down attempts, scoring four touchdowns on those plays.

“The coaches have been firing us up,” Hancock said. “In practice, we’ve been running good and we’ve got teammates that are being leaders out there.”

Senior Kaden Dunn was limited on offense due to a right hand injury but managed to find the end zone with a pivotal 10-yard touchdown run with 1:22 remaining in the first half. He finished the night with a modest 64 yards on seven carries but still made an impact by playing significant snaps on defense.

“He was limited all night and that caused some delay of games, because we had so many players go in, but he’s going to be OK,” Hardee said.

The lone sour spot for Centerville was its 17 penalties for 134 yards. The Tigers were troubled with a slew of procedural penalties.

“We’ve got a lot of cleaning up to do,” Hardee said. “We can say we’re young and we’re this and we’re that, but, hey, we’re trying to become a championship football team. ... We’ve got to clean it up and get better.”