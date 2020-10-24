 Skip to main content
Centerville 38, Grapeland 24
Centerville 38, Grapeland 24

CENTERVILLE — Centervilles’s Levodrick Phillips had 25 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns, and Halson French ran for 144 yards and a key touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers to a 38-34 victory over the Grapeland Sandies on Friday in District 11-2A Division I play.

French’s 28-yard TD run in the fourth quarter gave Centerville (7-2, 3-1) a 38-18 lead, allowing the Tigers enough cushion to withstand two late Sandie scores in the final minute of the game.

Dillon Denman caught three passes for 36 yards and one touchdown, but the Tigers did most of their work on the ground, running for 327 yards on 50 carries.

Centerville will host Normangee (8-0, 4-0) next week in a showdown for the district lead. Normangee beat Alto 35-22 on Friday.

