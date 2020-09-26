Centerville 36, Bremond 32

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BREMOND — Centerville’s Dillon Denman caught an 84-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 26 seconds left to give the Tiger a 36-32 nonconference victory over Bremond on Friday night.

Bremond, which is ranked seventh by Texas football in Class 2A Division II, took 32-30 lead on a 9-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes left in the All-Brazos Valley matchup rated one of the state’s top five in Class 2A by the Harris Ratings.

Denman’s game-winning catch was his third touchdown grab from Brant Roberts, who threw for 223 passing yards and four touchdowns. The transfer from Rudder completed 9 of 15 passes with Denman catching five for 153 yards. Roberts also had an interception for Centerville (4-1). Arnold Gomez rushed for 47 yards and Paxton Hancock added 33.

District 11-2A-I Centerville tied the game at 16 at halftime on Cameron Pate’s 56-yard TD reception and two-point conversion run by Levodrick Phillips.

District 10-2A-II Bremond (3-1) took leads of 8-0, 16-8 and 32-30, each time on TD runs from inside the 10.