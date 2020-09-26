 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centerville 36, Bremond 32
0 comments

Centerville 36, Bremond 32

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BREMOND — Centerville’s Dillon Denman caught an 84-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 26 seconds left to give the Tiger a 36-32 nonconference victory over Bremond on Friday night. 

Bremond, which is ranked seventh by Texas football in Class 2A Division II, took 32-30 lead on a 9-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes left in the All-Brazos Valley matchup rated one of the state’s top five in Class 2A by the Harris Ratings.

Denman’s game-winning catch was his third touchdown grab from Brant Roberts, who threw for 223 passing yards and four touchdowns. The transfer from Rudder completed 9 of 15 passes with Denman catching five for 153 yards. Roberts also had an interception for Centerville (4-1). Arnold Gomez rushed for 47 yards and Paxton Hancock added 33.

District 11-2A-I Centerville tied the game at 16 at halftime on Cameron Pate’s 56-yard TD reception and two-point conversion run by Levodrick Phillips.

District 10-2A-II Bremond (3-1) took leads of 8-0, 16-8 and 32-30, each time on TD runs from inside the 10.

+1 
logo centerville.tif
+1 
Elms Orthodontics
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert