Centerville 34, Alto 24

CENTERVILLE — Centerville trailed Alto by 18 at halftime, but a second-half run of 28 unanswered points gave the Tigers a 34-24 victory in District 11-2A Division I play Friday.
Halson French opened Centerville’s scoring barrage with a 13-yard run in the third quarter. Cody Morgan’s interception return for a touchdown kept it up early in the fourth quarter, then Arnold Gomez scored on a 4-yard run and French added a 33-yard TD run to finish off the win.
Levodrick Phillips led Centerville (5-2, 1-1) in rushing with 76 yards on 10 carries, while French had 67 yards on seven carries.
Centerville will travel to Groveton next week to continue district play.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!