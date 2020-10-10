Centerville 34, Alto 24

CENTERVILLE — Centerville trailed Alto by 18 at halftime, but a second-half run of 28 unanswered points gave the Tigers a 34-24 victory in District 11-2A Division I play Friday.

Halson French opened Centerville’s scoring barrage with a 13-yard run in the third quarter. Cody Morgan’s interception return for a touchdown kept it up early in the fourth quarter, then Arnold Gomez scored on a 4-yard run and French added a 33-yard TD run to finish off the win.

Levodrick Phillips led Centerville (5-2, 1-1) in rushing with 76 yards on 10 carries, while French had 67 yards on seven carries.

Centerville will travel to Groveton next week to continue district play.