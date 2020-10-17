Centerville 26, Groveton 20

GROVETON — Centerville’s Brant Robert threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Flori with one second left to give the Tigers a 26-20 victory over Groveton in District 11-2A Division I play.

Roberts threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, and Dillon Denman had nine catches for 158 yards and two TDs. LaRodrick Philips also had 24 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown for Centerville (6-2, 2-1) as the Tigers outgained the Indians 427 to 213 in offensive yards.