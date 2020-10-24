 Skip to main content
Center 48, Madisonville 10
MADISONVILLE — Madisonville took an early 10-point lead, but the Center Roughriders answered with seven straight scores for a 48-10 victory in District 10-4A Division II play Friday.

The Mustangs (3-5, 1-2) built their lead on a 23-yard field goal by Vladimir Morales and Xzavier Whaley’s 3-yard touchdown run, but the Roughriders (6-2, 2-1) bounced back behind quarterback Jake Hanson and running back Keomodre Horace, who both accounted for a trio of touchdowns. Hanson completed only 5 of 12 passes for 91 yards but threw two TD passes to Mar Mar Evans and one to Jason Calloway. Horace rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, including a 75-yarder for Center’s first score.

