Center 48, Madisonville 10

The Mustangs (3-5, 1-2) built their lead on a 23-yard field goal by Vladimir Morales and Xzavier Whaley’s 3-yard touchdown run, but the Roughriders (6-2, 2-1) bounced back behind quarterback Jake Hanson and running back Keomodre Horace, who both accounted for a trio of touchdowns. Hanson completed only 5 of 12 passes for 91 yards but threw two TD passes to Mar Mar Evans and one to Jason Calloway. Horace rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, including a 75-yarder for Center’s first score.