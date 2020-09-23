 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga cancels this week's football game with Leon because of COVID-19
0 comments

Cayuga cancels this week's football game with Leon because of COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Leon football team had its Homecoming game Friday against Cayuga canceled because a Cayuga Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19, the Cayuga school district announced Tuesday. 

It’s the second straight week Leon had an opponent cancel because of COVID-19. Bruceville-Eddy canceled early enough last week that the Cougars (3-1) were able to reschedule with Hamilton, winning that game 40-22.

Leon plans to hold Homecoming next week for the District 11-2A Division I opener against Centerville.

Elms Orthodontics
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert