Cayuga cancels this week's football game with Leon because of COVID-19

The Leon football team had its Homecoming game Friday against Cayuga canceled because a Cayuga Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19, the Cayuga school district announced Tuesday.

It’s the second straight week Leon had an opponent cancel because of COVID-19. Bruceville-Eddy canceled early enough last week that the Cougars (3-1) were able to reschedule with Hamilton, winning that game 40-22.