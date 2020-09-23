Cayuga cancels this week's football game with Leon because of COVID-19

The Leon football team had its Homecoming game Friday against Cayuga canceled because a Cayuga Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19, the Cayuga school district announced Tuesday.
It’s the second straight week Leon had an opponent cancel because of COVID-19. Bruceville-Eddy canceled early enough last week that the Cougars (3-1) were able to reschedule with Hamilton, winning that game 40-22.
Leon plans to hold Homecoming next week for the District 11-2A Division I opener against Centerville.
