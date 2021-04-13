 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cavalry FC opener set for May 15
0 comments

Cavalry FC opener set for May 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MASCOT

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC will open the season May 15 at Corpus Christi FC. The team didn’t play last season because of COVID-19.

The USL League Two’s Mid South Division has added the Little Rock Rangers from Arkansas and the Round Rock Soccer Club from Central Texas. The other teams with Cavalry FC in the league are the AHFC Royals, Corpus Christi FC, Houston FC, the Mississippi Brilla and Texas United.

Cavalry FC will have its first home game at Travis Field on May 22 against Round Rock SC. The team will play seven home games and seven road games. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert