Cavalry FC opener set for May 15

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC will open the season May 15 at Corpus Christi FC. The team didn’t play last season because of COVID-19.

The USL League Two’s Mid South Division has added the Little Rock Rangers from Arkansas and the Round Rock Soccer Club from Central Texas. The other teams with Cavalry FC in the league are the AHFC Royals, Corpus Christi FC, Houston FC, the Mississippi Brilla and Texas United.

Cavalry FC will have its first home game at Travis Field on May 22 against Round Rock SC. The team will play seven home games and seven road games.