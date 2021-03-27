Casas wins third title to help Aggies place 10th at NCAA men's swim meet

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas won his third race of the week and helped the Aggies match their best finish at the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships as they finished 10th on Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Casas won the program’s first national title in an individual event Thursday by taking the 200-yard individual medley. He added his second victory Friday by winning the 100 backstroke, and he made it three Saturday with a school-record performance in the 200 backstroke. Casas finished in 1 minute, 35.75 seconds to edge California freshman Destin Lasco (1:35.99), just missing the meet, college and American record of 1:35.73 swam by Cal’s Ryan Murphy in 2016.

The performance put Casas in rare company as he became just the fourth swimmer since 2000 to go 3 for 3 in individual events at the NCAA Championships.

A&M senior Mark Theall added points for the Aggies by finishing 15th in the 100 freestyle (42.62). Junior Kaloyan Bratanov, Theall and freshmen Carter Nelson and Elijah Sohn also placed 16th in the 400 freestyle relay (2:51.45) to end the night.

That pushed A&M’s points total to 151, 16 clear of 11th-place Virginia Tech to keep the Aggies in the top 10.

Texas won a record 15th national title with 595 points followed by Cal (568), Florida (367), Georgia (268), Louisville (211), Indiana (207), Ohio State (180), North Carolina State (164) and Virginia (152). The Longhorns have won five of the last six NCAA team titles. Texas coach Eddie Reese, who is in his 43rd year with the Longhorns, also earned his 15th national title tying him for seventh of any coach in all sports in NCAA history.