Camilo Villegas leads Texas Open; Texas A&M's Sam Bennett enjoys chance to play with pros

Kang birdied three of his last four, including his finishing hole with a 22-foot birdie.

Spieth, No. 1 in the world in 2016 — now 53rd — birdied three of his opening five holes. Looking for his first win since the 2017 Open Championship, he had steadily dropped in the world rankings until he hit No. 92 in January after missing the cut in five of eight starts.

“Overall with the score, I certainly would have signed up for 5 under starting out,” Spieth said. “I felt like I played some really nice golf on our front nine. I didn’t quite hit it as good as I have been, but certainly the short game came through. I mean, 5 under around this track is a good score. I’d take four more of them.”

Five of Spieth’s seven birdies came before he made the turn. For the day, three of his birdie putts came from longer than 15 feet, including a 21-footer at his second hole.

“Overall, just chipped and putted really well, which was the difference-maker today,” he said.

He used a putter from the fringe while 16 feet away for birdie at his second-to-last hole. He made up for hitting into the bunker on the right off the tee, but he couldn’t recover on his 18th.