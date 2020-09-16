Cameron has to cancel football game; Leon forced to reschedule Friday's matchup

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has altered the Brazos Valley’s Friday high school football schedule with Cameron forced to cancel its much anticipated game against Lexington, while Leon had its game at Bruceville-Eddy canceled. The Cougars instead will play Hamilton in Riesel at 7:30 p.m.

Cameron had to cancel after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19, the Cameron school district announced Wednesday afternoon.

“The varsity football team will suspend operations for the rest of the week,” the school said in a statement. “Due to separate locker rooms and minimal contact between the varsity and subvarsity football teams, the JV and freshman games against Lake Belton are still scheduled to be played on Thursday.”

Cameron (2-1), which was ranked in top 10 of Texas Football’s Class 3A Division I rankings earlier this season, was coming off a 37-8 victory over Franklin. Lexington (3-0) is ranked fourth by Texas Football in 3A-II. The Harris Ratings tabbed the matchup as one of the state’s best. Lexington had sold out its allotment of tickets by Tuesday.