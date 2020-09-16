Cameron has to cancel football game; Leon forced to reschedule Friday's matchup

COVID-19 has altered the Brazos Valley’s Friday high school football schedule with Cameron forced to cancel its much anticipated game against Lexington, while Leon had its game at Bruceville-Eddy canceled. The Cougars instead will play Hamilton in Riesel at 7:30 p.m.
Cameron had to cancel after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19, the Cameron school district announced Wednesday afternoon.
“The varsity football team will suspend operations for the rest of the week,” the school said in a statement. “Due to separate locker rooms and minimal contact between the varsity and subvarsity football teams, the JV and freshman games against Lake Belton are still scheduled to be played on Thursday.”
Cameron (2-1), which was ranked in top 10 of Texas Football’s Class 3A Division I rankings earlier this season, was coming off a 37-8 victory over Franklin. Lexington (3-0) is ranked fourth by Texas Football in 3A-II. The Harris Ratings tabbed the matchup as one of the state’s best. Lexington had sold out its allotment of tickets by Tuesday.
Cameron closed its Monday football practices after the student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. The school quarantined that student-athlete and all students determined to have been in close contact with them, the school district said in a press release Monday. The school weight room was closed for the rest of Monday with a deep cleaning of the fieldhouse scheduled to allow the facilities to re-open with practices resuming Tuesday.
Leon began looking for a new opponent after Bruceville-Eddy ISD posted on its website Wednesday that “a staff member did receive lab-confirmed results today. The staff member was last present on the campus of Bruceville-Eddy Junior High/High School on Sept. 11, 2020.” Bruceville-Eddy canceled all athletic activities and contests through Monday.
Leon head football coach Jeremy Colvert said the Cougars were fortunate to pick up Hamilton, which had been scheduled to play at Bangs. But the Bulldogs began looking for a new opponent when Bangs announced Wednesday on Facebook that four of its students had tested positive for COVID-19.
Cameron is the third Brazos Valley school to cancel a football game because of COVID-19. Iola canceled its first two games against Riesel and Buffalo. Franklin canceled its game against Hearne on Sept. 4. Hearne also had last week’s game canceled by New Waverly.
