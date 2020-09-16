Cameron cancels Lexington game after student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cameron Yoe’s home Friday football game against Lexington has been canceled after a Cameron Yoe student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19, the Cameron school district announced Wednesday afternoon.

“The varsity football team will suspend operations for the rest of the week,” the school said in a statement. “Due to separate locker rooms and minimal contact between the varsity and sub-varsity football teams, the junior varsity and freshman games against Lake Belton are still scheduled to be played on Thursday.”

Cameron (2-1), which was ranked in Texas Football’s Class 3A-I top 10 rankings earlier in the year, was coming off a 37-8 victory over Franklin. Lexington (3-0) is ranked fourth by Texas Football in Class 3A-II. The Harris Ratings rated the matchup one of the state’s best. Lexington had sold out its allotment of tickets by Tuesday.

Cameron closed its Monday football practices after the student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. The school quarantined that student- athlete and all students determined to have been in close contact with the positive student, the school district said in a release Monday.

The school weight room was closed for the rest of Monday with a deep cleaning of the fieldhouse scheduled to allow the facilities to re-open with practices resuming on Tuesday.

Cameron is the third Brazos Valley school to cancel a football game because of COVID-19. Iola canceled its first two games against Riesel and Buffalo. Franklin canceled its game against Hearne on Sept. 4. Hearne also had last week’s game canceled by New Waverly.

