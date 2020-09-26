Cameron 54, Caldwell 27

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON — Cameron junior Zane Zeinert threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns to help lift the Yoemen past the Caldwell Hornets 54-27 on Homecoming night for the Yoemen on Friday.

Caldwell led early after senior Dontavien Johnson scored on a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. The Hornets again took a lead on Jamar Hewitt’s 51-yard TD run with 2:27 left in the quarter.

But Cameron took control from there with 27 unanswered points. The scoring onslaught included Zeinert’s 24-yard TD pass to Za’korien Spikes and 46-yarder to Jaidyn Sanchez for a 19-15 halftime lead. Phaibian Bynaum and Keshon Johnson added touchdown runs in the third quarter for a 33-15 lead before Dontavien Johnson scored again for the Hornets on a 3-yard run.