Cameron 37, Academy 19

CAMERON — Cameron took a 21-0 lead on Zane Zeinert’s three touchdowns passes and cruised to a 37-19 victory over the Academy Bumblebees in District 11-3A Division I play Friday.

Cameron’s Pharrell Hemphill opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown reception and Za’Korien Spikes added TD grabs of 25 and 31 yards as the Yoe (4-2, 2-1) dominated the first half. Cameron stretched the lead to 27-0 in the third quarter as Jesse Martinez hit a pair of field goals. He added a 31-yard field goal after Academy (5-2, 1-2) scored a touchdown.