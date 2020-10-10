 Skip to main content
Cameron 37, Academy 19
CAMERON — Cameron took a 21-0 lead on Zane Zeinert’s three touchdowns passes and cruised to a 37-19 victory over the Academy Bumblebees in District 11-3A Division I play Friday.

Cameron’s Pharrell Hemphill opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown reception and Za’Korien Spikes added TD grabs of 25 and 31 yards as the Yoe (4-2, 2-1) dominated the first half. Cameron stretched the lead to 27-0 in the third quarter as Jesse Martinez hit a pair of field goals. He added a 31-yard field goal after Academy (5-2, 1-2) scored a touchdown.

Cameron’s Phaibian Bynaum rushed for 144 yards on 14 carries, including a 19-yard touchdown run to end the scoring.

Academy’s Jayden Simmons had 40- and 73-yard touchdown receptions.

