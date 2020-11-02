 Skip to main content
Calvert's football game with Oakwood canceled due to COVID-19
Calvert v Brazos Valley football
Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Calvert’s regular-season ending District 13-A Division II football game at Oakwood on Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19.

Oakwood ISD made the announcement on its website Monday, saying that a high school staff member, who was last on campus Thursday, had tested positive. The school said it would be following all protocols defined by the Texas Education Agency and the Center of Disease Control. Oakwood ISD said on its Twitter account that the football game was canceled but Oakwood is still qualified for the playoffs as the second-place finisher to Calvert.

