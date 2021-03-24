Calvert’s Thomas leads Brazos Valley contingent on TSMCA all-state boys basketball team

Calvert’s MJ Thomas was named the state’s co-MVP on the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association’s all-state boys basketball team. Thomas, who averaged 24 points and 15 rebounds a game this season, shared the honors with Jayton’s Tripp Scott.

Calvert senior Tre’Quinton Green and Dime Box junior Masyn Spacek also made the all-state first team, while Calvert senior Erwin Jones made the second team. Green averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds a game, while Spacek also scored 15 points a game. Jones averaged nine points and 11 boards.