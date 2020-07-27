Calvert freshman forward MJ Thomas received a scholarship offer from Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-6 Thomas was named to the All-Brazos Valley first team after averaging 16.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and three assists per game his freshman season. He also was named District 26-A co-MVP and earned TABC all-state recognition.

Thomas helped Calvert to an undefeated 26-A title and a berth in the regional quarterfinals as the Trojans went 25-6.

Thomas also has been offered by New Orleans University.

