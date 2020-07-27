Calvert freshman forward MJ Thomas received a scholarship offer from Oklahoma State.
After a great conversation with Coach @thacoachmike Boynton, I'm extremely Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Oklahoma State University! @OSUMBB @CalvertTrojans @PaulMDaRealTalk @Texas1AFan @TexasHoopsGASO @AndrePowe11 @PrepHoopsTX @GASObrackets @sixmania pic.twitter.com/z12E5wd0Qy— Therealmjthomas (@therealmjthomas) July 23, 2020
The 6-foot-6 Thomas was named to the All-Brazos Valley first team after averaging 16.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and three assists per game his freshman season. He also was named District 26-A co-MVP and earned TABC all-state recognition.
Thomas helped Calvert to an undefeated 26-A title and a berth in the regional quarterfinals as the Trojans went 25-6.
Thomas also has been offered by New Orleans University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.