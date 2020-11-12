Calvert football team shuts out Dime Box to open playoffs

HEARNE — Calvert cruised to a commanding 52-0 victory over Dime Box in a Class A Division II bi-district football playoff game Thursday night at Wood Field.
The game ended at halftime due to 6-man’s 45-point mercy rule. The Trojans surpassed that threshold with an 8-yard touchdown run by Cohan Thompson with 1:11 left in the second quarter. Dime Box had a chance to score before halftime but wasn’t able to find the end zone to extend the game.
“I thought we flew around,” Calvert coach Ja’Marcus Ashley said. “We were greedy. We didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone, per se, so for us to go out there and anytime you can blank anyone in the playoffs, it’s big.”
Calvert (8-2) won its sixth straight and advanced to the area round to face Cherokee next week at a time and site to be determined. Like Calvert, Cherokee had a mercy-rule win on Thursday, defeating Brookesmith 80-30 in the bi-district round.
Calvert scored quick and often, finding the end zone on all six of its offensive possessions and scoring in less than two minutes each time. Senior Davien Flentroy led the way with 76 yards on four carries, scoring one rushing and one receiving touchdown. Calvert’s 6-foot-2, 280-pound sophomore Da’Vion Allen also scored his first touchdown of the season on a 23-yard run with 5:17 remaining in the second quarter.
“You’re always excited when guys come out on fire, not flat,” Ashley said. “I’m pretty pleased with the effort.”
Dime Box (5-3) had a difficult time developing momentum on offense. The Longhorns mustered just 44 total yards and one first down. Calvert forced three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble. Calvert senior Tre’Quinton Green had an 11-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown as time expired in the first quarter.
While Dime Box saw its second season on the gridiron come to a close, the Longhorns reached the playoffs for the first time in school history.
“I’m over the moon,” Dime Box coach Rick Frey said of his team’s accomplishments this season. “At the beginning of the season, this was the goal: get to the playoffs. Anytime you play a team that’s top 10 ranked, it’s going to be a struggle. I think at the beginning of the year, Calvert was picked to go to the state championship, so we knew it was going to be a tall order. But it’s like I told the boys at the end of the game: I couldn’t be more proud of their effort. They gave everything that they had on the field. We just came up short.”
