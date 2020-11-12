Calvert football team shuts out Dime Box to open playoffs

Dime Box (5-3) had a difficult time developing momentum on offense. The Longhorns mustered just 44 total yards and one first down. Calvert forced three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble. Calvert senior Tre’Quinton Green had an 11-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown as time expired in the first quarter.

“I’m over the moon,” Dime Box coach Rick Frey said of his team’s accomplishments this season. “At the beginning of the season, this was the goal: get to the playoffs. Anytime you play a team that’s top 10 ranked, it’s going to be a struggle. I think at the beginning of the year, Calvert was picked to go to the state championship, so we knew it was going to be a tall order. But it’s like I told the boys at the end of the game: I couldn’t be more proud of their effort. They gave everything that they had on the field. We just came up short.”