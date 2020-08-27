Calvert football team falls to Borden County in season opener

GORDON — Calvert quarterback Ja’Quarious Ford accounted for six touchdowns, but the Trojans couldn’t overcome five first-half turnovers in a 62-42 loss to Borden County in a 6-man football season opener Thursday.
Ford rushed for touchdowns of 55, 46 and 20 yards and returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score late in the first half. He helped the Trojans, ranked third in Class A Division II, take a 6-0 lead with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Carius Schells and later threw a TD pass to Tre’Quinton Green.
Mason Cole scored four touchdowns — three receiving, one rushing — to lead the Class A Division I No. 3 Coyotes.
Calvert (0-1) will host Waco Parkview Christian at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
