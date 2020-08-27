 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calvert football team falls to Borden County in season opener
0 comments

Calvert football team falls to Borden County in season opener

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

GORDON — Calvert quarterback Ja’Quarious Ford accounted for six touchdowns, but the Trojans couldn’t overcome five first-half turnovers in a 62-42 loss to Borden County in a 6-man football season opener Thursday.

Ford rushed for touchdowns of 55, 46 and 20 yards and returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score late in the first half. He helped the Trojans, ranked third in Class A Division II, take a 6-0 lead with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Carius Schells and later threw a TD pass to Tre’Quinton Green.

Mason Cole scored four touchdowns — three receiving, one rushing — to lead the Class A Division I No. 3 Coyotes.

Calvert (0-1) will host Waco Parkview Christian at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

+1 
calvert logo
+1 
Elms Orthodontics
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert