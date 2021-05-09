Calvert boys track and field team ties for 19th at Class A state meet

The Calvert boys track and field team had 11 points to tie for 19th place at the University Interscholastic League Class A state track and field meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday. Calvert’s best showing were fourth places by senior Billy Thompson in the 110 hurdles (15.47 seconds) and freshman Kevondre Corona in the 200 (22.58).
Paducah won with 56 points. Ackerly Sands won the Class A girls title with 48 points.
Humble Summer Creek won the Class 6A boys title with 54 points followed by Cedar Hill (40), College Park (38), Lake Travis (26) and Harlington (26). DeSoto won 6A girls with 72 points followed by San Antonio Reagan (50), Katy Seven Lakes (49), Katy Cinco Rach (48) and Clear Falls (30).
Class A
4x100 — 6, Calvert (Giovanni Diaz, Kevondre Corona, Cohan Thompson, Billy Thompson), 44.76
110 hurdles — 4. B. Thompson, Calvert, 15.47
300 hurdles — 6, C. Thompson, Calvert, 41.93
200 — 4, Corona, Calvert, 22.58