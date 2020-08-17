Callaway Jones, Texas Roadhouse tops Gary Blair’s 17th annual charity golf tournament

Callaway Jones and Texas Roadhouse were the gross winners in Gary Blair’s 17th Annual Charities Celebrity Golf Classic benefiting the Special Olympics on Friday at The Traditions Club. Texas Roadhouse shot 19-under 53 to win the afternoon flight, while Callaway Jones shot 18-under to top the morning flight. City Bank and H-E-B were the net winners in the 55-team tournament that featured a scramble format with no mulligans.
MORNING FLIGHT
Gross winners
1, Callaway Jones (Cody Jones, Brandon DeStefano, Ryan Maliska, Bryson Vick), 54; 2, Guaranty Bank & Trust (Joe White, Jasen Coots, Preston Whitehurst, Jared Salvato), 55; 3, Southwest Onion Growers (Steve Alaniz, David DeBerry, Mike Edwards, John Lucas, Char Barham); 4, Taelor House Foundation (Landon Allen, Gary Christopher, David Helms), 56.
Net winners
1, City Bank (John Cowan, Mike Newkham, Doug Pittman, Richard White), 49; 2, Aggieland Green (Tim Schnabel, Brandon Privoda, J.D. Hughes, Landon McGuire), 51; 3, Vera Bank (Charles Hermansen, Joel Jackson, Justin Kleeman, Randy Seewald), 54; 4, BB&T Bank (Glen Davis, Steven Williams, Tim Pavlas, Kyle Kacal), 54.
•Longest drive winners: Steven Williams (No. 3), Landon Allen (No. 5), Susie Hatfield (No. 9).
•Closest to the hole winners: Williams (No. 2), Tim Long (No. 7), Allen (No. 11), John Hawkinson (No. 16).
AFTERNOON FLIGHT
Gross winners
1, Texas Roadhouse (Ross Arrington, Derrick Hadley, C.J. O’Connor, Kyle Zaragoza), 53; 2, Elite Electric (Andreas Pavlatos, Clint Johnson, Austin Bryan, Frank Chandarus), 54; 3, Pizalate (Lee Pizalate, Matt Pizalate, Kurt Pizalate, Bobby Smith), 57; 4, Larry Young Paving (Matt Young, Travis Havemann, Jake Thompson, Pat Pace), 57.
Net winners
1, H-E-B (Tony Atkins, Brady Atkins, Mike Newkham, Sean O’Neal), 50; 2, Garrett Mechanical (Marc Garrett, Larry Garrett, Robbie Smith, Mark Froman), 52; The Eagle (Richard Croome, Crystal Dupre, Greg Parker, Robert Premeaux, Robert Cessna), 53; 4, Britt Rice (Jeff Blanton, Kevin Hurley, Manny Lopez, Greg Olsen), 54.
•Longest drive winners: Bill Walsh (No. 3, 5); Loretta Foster (No. 9).
•Closest to the hole winners: Bo Overton (No. 2), Richard Croome (No. 7), Wayne Batten (No. 11), Alan Dock (No. 16).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!