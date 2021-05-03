Caldwell's Matt Langley resigns as athletic director, head football coach

Langley was 3-7 in 2019 and 2-8 last season. Langley, who replaced Bobby Jack Goforth, is returning home to East Texas to be an assistant, Stepp said.

Langley, who was offensive coordinator at San Antonio Brandeis before coming to Caldwell, is from Palestine and was an assistant at Corsicana, Henderson, Chapel Hill and Elysian Fields, which is where is wife is from. Goforth was at his alma mater six years, going 27-37.